This is what we’ve gotten very good at over the last 18 years. Now run with it, or live in tyranny:

Uncovering the Painful 9/11 Truth with Richard Gage, AIA, Architect

We checked out the new AI technology, and given all the facts and details, this is what it came up with! Pretty impressive, I must say!

“In this episode of Revolution Radio with host Robert Morningstar, join Richard Gage as he presents his extensive research and evidence on the controversial topic of the 9/11 World Trade Center collapse. Gage, a member of the American Institute of Architects, discusses the unreported collapse of Building 7 and presents a compelling case for controlled demolition.

He explores inconsistencies in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) report, eyewitness testimonies, and scientific findings. The presentation delves into the physics of building collapse, evidence of thermite use, and the political implications that followed.

Tune in to uncover the hidden truths about one of the most significant events in modern history.

00:00 Introduction and Speaker Introduction

00:42 Revelation of the Third Tower

01:34 NIST's Investigation and Findings

05:46 Controlled Demolition Hypothesis

11:29 Eyewitness Accounts and Explosions

22:21 Media Reports and Predictions

34:21 Thermite Evidence and Analysis

39:53 Nanotechnology and Superthermite

41:28 Molten Iron Microspheres and High-Tech Materials

42:55 Controlled Demolition Evidence

43:18 Architects and Engineers Demand New Investigation

46:26 Personal Reflections on the World Trade Center

56:44 Eyewitness Accounts and Explosive Evidence

01:00:12 Theories and Official Narratives Challenged

01:15:38 Destruction of Evidence and Call for Truth

01:17:59 The Broader Impact of 9/11

01:20:45 Concluding Thoughts and Call to Action”

We in the 9/11 Truth Movement are waking up AI to the powerful 9/11 Truth!

If you know of a show host who may be interested in interviewing RichardGage911, please share the love and send them our introduction:

Richard is the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, which now has over 3,600 architects & engineers signed onto the public petition demanding a new WTC investigation. He is the leading expert and presenter spearheading the 9/11 Truth Movement — having given more than 650 presentations in 24 countries & 118 American cities with an equal number of radio and TV interviews.

Quite a few of the podcast hosts tell us that his interview was their best interview ever.

Richard is available to bring the explosive 9/11 WTC evidence to your audience in a 30, 60, or 90 minute interview — with the one-hour being his most requested length, which usually includes his dynamic rapid-paced multimedia slide presentation with screen sharing, if you have that availability on your platform.

Please let us know if you are interested in interviewing Richard on your show, and/or if you are aware of other potential interview hosts who may as well.

Stay tuned for highlights of other great interviews in 2024!

Join with me | Wake up the World