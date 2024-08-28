10 Facts that you may not have known about 9/11

Watch this 17-second video first:

What are those facts?

1. …that the third tower, 47-story World Trade Center Building 7, collapsed at 5:20pm on 9/11 even though it was not hit by an airplane.

2. …tthat Building 7 fell at free-fall acceleration, which means that not even one of its massive 81 columns gave any resistance. What happened to them?

3. …that Building 7 fell symmetrically — in the exact manner of a classic controlled demolition.

4. …that molten iron, the byproduct of an incendiary called "thermite," was found by First Responders in pools throughout the debris pile of all 3 towers and was seen pouring out of the South Tower minutes before it collapsed.

5. …that witnesses heard and felt explosions prior to the collapse of Building 7.

6. …that 186 First Responders were recorded hearing, seeing, and feeling explosions as well as flashes of light prior to the downward motion of the Twin Towers.

7. …that the downward movement of the Twin Towers was at 2/3rds of free-fall acceleration, meaning that 90% of these structures were instantaneously removed.

8. …that most all of the 100,000 tons of steel in each Twin Tower was displaced laterally at 80 mph, landing up to 600 feet in every direction, so the steel was not available to crush the building below.

9. …that most of the 90,000 tons of concrete in each Twin Tower was pulverized to a fine powder and distributed laterally across 3 square miles of Lower Manhattan in a 3-inch-thick blanket, so the concrete, like the steel, was unavailable to crush the building beneath it.

10. …that the US Geological Survey (USGS) and engineering firm RJ Lee independently confirmed — but cannot account for — the discovery of what amounts to some 4 tons of previously molten iron microspheres in the WTC dust samples, indicating temperatures exceeding 2,800º F.

And, a bonus fact:

11. …that a team of 8 international scientists discovered what amounts to several tons of high-tech nano-thermite in the WTC dust samples in the form of small red-gray chips that produce molten iron microspheres after ignition in a DSC at 850º F and that have the same chemical signature as the iron microspheres discovered by the USGS.

Pass these fact around and help wake up the world!

Keep the Facts & Interviews Coming!