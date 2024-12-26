We wanted to sweeten your holiday with the Episode 2 trailer for 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom:

Episode 2 dives into World Trade Center Building 7, presenting to the Grand Jury the evidence of the fires in this high-rise which the US Government blames for the the building's collapse. Four experts are featured in this episode, along with Attorney Mick Harrison, litigation director for the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, and Architect Richard Gage, AIA, founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, all presenting evidence that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (tasked by Congress to explain the three collapses to the American people) could not possibly be correct in their assessment of a fire-induced progressive collapse of WTC 7.

The docu-series takes the hard evidence of the 9/11 Crimes directly to the Grand Jury for a real investigation.

