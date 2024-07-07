How did all of that happen?! Gail and I towed our darling little A-frame RV trailer from our humble Northern Idaho home all the way to South Dakota, camping along the way. It was “Red Pill Expo or Bust!”

We rolled into Bozeman, MT — the half-way point, and had lunch with my son Ryan!

The Expo was already bustling with intense activity when we arrived, with surprisingly aware folks from all over the country visiting us at our famous (or infamous?) daring 9/11 WTC Evidence Booth. We learned more from these attendees, about all kinds of fascinating emerging truths, than they learned from us!

We showed the Evidence Booth visitors the on-screen 7-second free-fall destruction of World Trade Center Building 7. About half of the attendees were completely unaware of this, the third skyscraper to “collapse” on 9/11.

We set about to raise the booth right away, along with our new interview station which we readily put into action:

Here’s Christian — this 18-year old will light you up!

And Deane & Pat from Nebraska who want to share this DVD widely:

Then Larry from Seattle — who shares the breadth of the learning here at the Red Pill Expo:

Hedrick spoke of some things that even I had to censor!

We were of course honored to be invited to speak at the Expo by its founder — one of the foremost authors in the truth community — G. Edward Griffin, who authored “Creature from Jekyll Island” which exposed — more than 30 years ago now — the diabolical creation of the Federal Reserve and it’s taxation system, enslaving us still today. (Please read it.) Ed particularly wanted us to speak about our latest set of astounding parallels between 9/11 and Gaza.

We had a wonderful engaging conversation with Ed and his very sweet wife Pat.

We also demonstrated the relatively recent discovery, off-shore of Gaza, 1.2 Trillion c.f. of natural gas deposits and oil worth $453 Billion to the Gazan Palestinians which has gone completely unreported in the mainstream media.

I shared how disturbed I was in my discovery that the Hamas attacks of 10/7/23 were but the latest in a long line of false flag attacks — engineered to trigger war. In fact, drawing inspiration from Kevin Ryan — a mentor of mine who is the original author of these ubiquitous parallels which national governments seem to almost continuously feed us — I eventually discovered no less than 22 parallels that I began writing and speaking about. It takes me about three hours to deliver them all. We only had 40 minutes! So, I geared down and focused on Parallel #1 — Previously Established and Geostrategic Goals — Coveting the Natural Resources of the Target Territory.

Visit RichardGage911.org

We demonstrated, for instance, that the “neocons” had developed astonishingly bold and publicly documented goals for the middle east in their white paper “Rebuilding America’s Defenses”, which included regional dominance there. It turns out that 15 of the document signers were brought into power with the Cheney administration, and following the 9/11 false flag attacks, proceeded to carry out their plans in striking detail — as discovered by Ret. General Wesley Clark just two weeks later from a former subordinate/officer at the Pentagon:

“Sir, we’re going to take out 7 countries in five years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Lybia, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.”

(The above list doesn’t even include Afghanistan!)

Most interestingly, this US foreign policy objective, partially completed, was strikingly similar, in fact synchronized, with the early vision established in “The Greater Israel” — as written by the founding father of Zionism, Theodor Herzl in his diary — and much further developed in the 1982 Odin Yinon Plan that has dominated Israeli foreign policy for the last 75 years.

We highlight the US foreign policy of “revolutionary change” that the Project for a New American Century has forced upon the world following the 9/11 False Flag events.

We exposed the tacit support for the objectives outlined in that plan from many chief Israeli officials, up to and including the Netanyahu government, as currently evidenced in it’s extreme over-reaction in Gaza — i.e. killing 40,000 Palestinians and destroying 80% of their housing in Gaza with bombing and controlled demolitions of at least dozens of apartment buildings.

This level of destruction has revealed in itself the actual truth of “Israel’s 9/11 Moment” — an obvious false flag event, as we illustrate in the subsequent parallels that include:

Parallel #2 — A Rich History of Historic and Recent Provocations-False Flag Operations

Parallel #3 — Politically Useful Controlled Patsies — Foreign Operatives Developed by the State i.e. the state-sponsored development of Hamas more than 30 years ago

Parallel #4 — A Triggering Event — An Innovative Attack with Dubious Origins; A Manufactured Invasion from Foreign Operatives

Parallel #5 — A Catastrophic Intelligence Failure

Parallel #6 — A Military Stand-Down — with an Obvious Uncharacteristic Delay in Response

Parallel #7 — Foreknowledge of the Attacks

However, these days, if you criticize Israel, or the Zionism that defines it — and I did indeed — you are accused of being “antisemitic”, and no one wants to be branded with that label. So, it was quite a sensitive topic to bring to any audience, and I was actually concerned that I would be sent packing, even though I was encouraged initially.

We’ve heard that you will soon be able to watch all the great speakers from the Red Pill Expo. Maybe by now you can:

I felt a great sense of relief to discover that the presentation was quite well received, and many attendees even came to us privately afterward to extend their very deep appreciation — including both Ed and his courageous Red Pill Expo co-leader Dan Happel, who just a week prior had me on his popular podcast to present the full 3 1/2 hour Gaza-9/11 parallels program on "Connecting the Dots.” Both had expressed that the shorter 40-minute RPE-on-stage talk had been a home run.

In fact, now Mr. Happel wants to have us back on his show “Connecting the Dots” to present all three of our unique programs, the Covid-9/11 Parallels, the Gaza-9/11 parallels, and the explosive WTC evidence.

