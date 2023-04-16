John Perkins, former Economic Hit Man, spoke at our 9/11 Truth Conference in New York many years ago and stunned the audience with his experiences and insights about the post 9/11 world.

He asks: “How can we stop the unrelenting metastasizing of the cancer from the economic hit man strategy around the globe—particularly now with China’s own brand of it? And what is their strategy?”

Today he reveals the riveting third edition of his New York Times bestseller and blows the whistle on China’s economic hit man (EHM) strategy, exposes corruption on an international scale, and offers much-needed solutions for curing the degenerative Death Economy.

He’ll give us an insider view into the corrupt system that he helped to create, which cheats and strong-arms countries around the globe out of trillions of dollars and ultimately causes staggering income inequality and ecological devastation.



EHMs are highly paid professionals who use development loans to saddle countries with huge debts and force them to serve US interests. Now, a new EHM wave is infecting the world, and at the peak of the devastation sits China, a newly dominant economic power, with its own insidious version of the US EHM blueprint. His updated book has twelve explosive new chapters that detail the allure, exploitation, and wreckage of China’s EHM strategy in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

John points out: “If allowed to continue its rampage, the EHM strategy—whether executed by the United States or China—will have dire consequences to our world.” But, he also offers a plan for transforming this system that places “profits above all” into a Life Economy that restores the earth. He inspires readers to take actions toward a new era of global cooperation that can end the United States’ and China’s EHM strategies for good.

