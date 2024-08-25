Join us for our latest and most effective 90-minute expose of the fraudulent NIST report on the “collapses” of the 3 World Trade High-Rises.

Here’s what you will learn — 10 Facts that you may not have known about 9/11:

1. …that the third Tower, 47-story WTC Building 7, not hit by a plane, collapsed at 5:20pm on 9/11.

2. …that Building 7 fell at free-fall acceleration, which means that not one of its 81 columns gave any resistance. Where did they go?

3. …that Building 7 fell symmetrically — in the exact manner of a classic controlled demolition.

4. …that molten iron, the byproduct of the incendiary thermite, was found by first responders in pools throughout the debris pile of all 3 towers, and pouring out of the South Tower minutes prior to its collapse.

5. …that witnesses heard and felt explosions prior to the collapse of Building 7.

6. …that 186 First Responders were recorded hearing, seeing, feeling, explosions as well as flashes of light prior to the "collapses" of the Twin Towers.

7. …that the downward motion of the Twin Towers came down in 2/3 of free-fall acceleration, meaning that 90% of the structure was immediately removed.

8. …that most all of the 100,000 tons of steel in each tower was displaced laterally at 80mph, landing up to 600 feet in every direction, so it was not available to crush the building below.

9. …that most all of the 90,000 tons of concrete in each tower was pulverized to a fine powder and distributed laterally from river to river across Lower Manhattan in a 3" thick blanket, so it also was unavailable to crush the building beneath it.

10. …that the US Geological survey and RJ Lee both independently confirm the discovery of what amounts to about 4 tons of previously molten iron microspheres in the WTC dust samples, indicating temperatures exceeding 2,800º F — and they don't know where they could have possibly come from.

And, a bonus fact:

11. …that a team of 8 international scientists discovered what amounted to several tons of high-tech nano-thermite in the WTC dust samples, in the form of small red-gray chips that produce molten iron microspheres after ignition in a DSC at 850º F, with the same chemical signature as the iron microspheres discovered by the USGS.

