Here’s what you will learn — 10 Facts that you may not have known about 9/11:
1. …that the third Tower, 47-story WTC Building 7, not hit by a plane, collapsed at 5:20pm on 9/11.
2. …that Building 7 fell at free-fall acceleration, which means that not one of its 81 columns gave any resistance. Where did they go?
3. …that Building 7 fell symmetrically — in the exact manner of a classic controlled demolition.
4. …that molten iron, the byproduct of the incendiary thermite, was found by first responders in pools throughout the debris pile of all 3 towers, and pouring out of the South Tower minutes prior to its collapse.
5. …that witnesses heard and felt explosions prior to the collapse of Building 7.
6. …that 186 First Responders were recorded hearing, seeing, feeling, explosions as well as flashes of light prior to the "collapses" of the Twin Towers.
7. …that the downward motion of the Twin Towers came down in 2/3 of free-fall acceleration, meaning that 90% of the structure was immediately removed.
8. …that most all of the 100,000 tons of steel in each tower was displaced laterally at 80mph, landing up to 600 feet in every direction, so it was not available to crush the building below.
9. …that most all of the 90,000 tons of concrete in each tower was pulverized to a fine powder and distributed laterally from river to river across Lower Manhattan in a 3" thick blanket, so it also was unavailable to crush the building beneath it.
10. …that the US Geological survey and RJ Lee both independently confirm the discovery of what amounts to about 4 tons of previously molten iron microspheres in the WTC dust samples, indicating temperatures exceeding 2,800º F — and they don't know where they could have possibly come from.
And, a bonus fact:
11. …that a team of 8 international scientists discovered what amounted to several tons of high-tech nano-thermite in the WTC dust samples, in the form of small red-gray chips that produce molten iron microspheres after ignition in a DSC at 850º F, with the same chemical signature as the iron microspheres discovered by the USGS.
& not to forget that the alleged airliner crashes, were totally bogus.
No airliner ever flown could have done what the alleged FLT11, FLT175, FLT77 & FLT93 was said to have done upon crashing.
For the total collapse of the lower part to ground level the falling upper part of each Twin Towers the upper part would have had to magically increased its weight five or six times in order to crush of the lower part made up of thicker/stronger steel. We know that cannot happen. The outcome of upper lighter section should have resulted as occurs when car impacts a semi truck. The car is smashed, and the semi-truck moves very little away from the car. A five to one ratio in weight is easy for most people to guess what will happen.
A good video/lecture as to why we need a new FBI investigation or new Congressional investigation of 9/11
part one WTC7
Part 2: NIST’s false statements about the Twin Towers' collapse
World Trade Center building Seven (WTC7) had fire proofing covering all the steel beams in it and it was not hit by an airplane.
Dr. Leroy Halsey said no main stream media has interviewed him.
April 6, 2024: Professor, Zdeněk P. Bažant submitted an analysis to the ASCE's Journal of Engineering Mechanics that contained glaring errors and inaccurate assumptions to explain why the Twin Towers collapsed following the airplane impacts. Roland Angle, working with mechanical engineer Tony Szamboti think they have found mathematical errors in his analysis that ignore certain fundamental laws of physics and which destroy the foundation on which National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) based its theory of for why the progressive collapse occurred.
Therefore the NIST reports were highly unscientific and merely papered over the easily observable evidence that explosives caused the Twin Towers' destruction.
The NIST report on the destruction of the towers, published in 2005 only gave a hypothetical explanation for the initiation of the failures of the Twin Towers. It did not describe the mechanics of the total collapses of the Twin Towers and specifically endorsed Bažant’s theory to explain how the 110 story towers experienced complete collapse.
Bažant grossly overestimated input values that would be destructive and grossly underestimated input values that would be resistive.
The 2001 Anthrax Letter Attacks that enhanced the lie that Iraq had WMDs.
Source: see this URL
Kevin Ryan is the foremost authority on what happened that day as Editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies A YouTube video of him being interviewed.
And when the US Attorney, The Court of Appeals, and the US Supreme Court refuses to empanel a grand jury to judge the direct evidence that proves explosions and/or incendiaries caused the total collapses of the World Trade Center buildings, our representative democracy is disabled.
The odds? Lt. Colonel David Gapp tell us about 9/11 Aviation Improbabilities
What are the odds the alleged hijackers would know where over the US to turn off the airplanes transponder and where to make a u-turn to better not be seen on the ATC/Norad radar screens?
What are the odds of them flying a 330 degree coordinate-flight turn from 7,000 feet and hitting the Pentagon, when skilled pilots could only do this one in three attempts in a simulator? ZERO
None of the passengers could have made a cell phone to report the alleged hijackers with box cutters, because the airplanes were too high and flying at some 500 mph. IMPOSSIBLE.
What are the odds that eight airline’s pilots would allow the alleged hijackers to take over their airplane? And the odds of taking over the four airplanes without pilots turning the airplane upside down to knock the alleged hijacker off their feet?
What are the odds of the very unskilled hijacker pilots hitting the Twin Towers at some 500 mph? ZERO.
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), as the leading engineering organization in the United States, also abetted the crime by endorsing NIST's fraudulent 9/11 reports and attempting to shut down any challenge to the official story within their membership.
This link explains the science that proves NIST and ASCE are guilty of lying to Americans. NIST therefore lied to the US Congress who had task NIST which is under the Department of Commerce to explain how and why the three World Trade Center buildings collapsed on 9/11. NIST DID NOT explain why or how the Twin Towers totally collapsed. That alone is violation of the tasking Congress ordered to be done of a mass murder incident. Never before nor after 9/11 has any steel high rise building ever collapse due to fire, as was the case of World Trade Center building seven and the wreckage piles of all three buildings remain unexplained too hot and producing white smoke for over a month. The New York Fired department poured massive amounts of water onto this wreckage, yet the heat and white smoke continued for over a month and therein pointing to a fire burning in the wreckage. Given this smoke was only white also is evidence that the white smoke was aluminum oxide produced by the burning of nano-thermite which burns even under water.
Some new information about why WTC7 collapsed, but the video assumes someone sped up the speed of the video of WTC7 falling. Maybe explosives were not used on WTC7. How about the Twin Towers?
Why weren’t the war games cancelled given all the intelligence about the something big was just about to happen?
From: Richard McManus
Chief Warrant Officer-3/counterintelligence special agent, US Army, retired, BS psychology and nursing, Everett, WA