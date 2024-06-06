Great news — our booth is now twice as big at the NFPA convention! Our four experts from Protecting All Protectors Alliance (PAPA), Paul Kayley, Erik Lawyer, Raul Angulo, and myself can now speak with many many more fire protection professionals at once!

The booth next to ours was still empty; and they don’t like empty booths, so they gave it to us! That’s a $4,000 value, so we took it! Only we don’t have the items to fill it up! That’s where YOU come in!

Phase 3 is here — our final SURPRISE $1,000 campaign phase is here upon us!

We need to take advantage of this opportunity by securing: a second display backdrop system (printed fabric, pole system, lights) —like the one in the photo above a 3rd large computer monitor to show Building 7's unlikely collapse at the new angle a second 10'x10' carpet renting a couple of tables and we have need to copy 100 "Calling Out Bravo 7” DVD's to hand out to those super interested fire protection professionals.

This is $1,000 of equipment needed!

Even better news: John K. has offered a matching grant! So, every dollar YOU donate counts as two! Help us TODAY to take advantage of this opportunity!

So, we’re hoping that EVERYONE will pitch in — even in a small way — to make this happen TODAY:

Let’s all pitch in so we can make the 10’x20’ WTC Evidence Booth a reality that will impress every one of the 5,000 fire protection professionals at the convention, so they will:

“endorse the appeal to the NFPA for a formal review of the WTC 7 NIST report.”

SPECIAL GIFT:

For your $1,000 donation we will send you Paul Kayley’s on-point “Calling Out Bravo 7” DVD autographed by Paul himself, as well as our other firefighting heroes, Raul Angulo and Erik Lawyer, along with architect Richard Gage:

This is the most comprehensive body of video evidence, particularly appropriate for firefighters, that has ever been assembled — and it is produced by firefighters! We will be providing a copy to all super-interested fire protection professionals.

Watch the video that explains what we’ve done the last 2 years at this annual convention of the National Fire Protection Association, and what we’ll be doing in just two weeks from now:

We’ll record our presentation of the WTC 7 evidence that we are giving to the fire protection professionals and we will send it to your so you can check in on our progress:

We’ll be speaking to a private audience of 56 at the Expo Theater #2 on Weds June 19 at 11:30am!

Our guest of honor at the Protecting All Protectors table will be author Raul Angulo, from the Seattle Fire Dept., who wrote the book on how to fight fires in buildings! He’s very concerned that the NIST report get formally reviewed by the NFPA — after all, none of their firefighting strategies have changed, even though, now, skyscrapers can fall on top of them, and the public, at free-fall, while they’re trying to fight the fire!

