Well… we are finally able to catch our breaths, and share about our amazing string of radio and podcast interviews in 2023.

There is such a rich diversity of interview hosts reaching out to feature Richard on their shows — because of his technical expertise and increasingly powerful delivery.

We were able to reach millions of people last year on both the 9/11-Truth and Covid-Truth fronts — liberals, conservatives, spiritually minded, patriots, etc., who ALL have one thing in common — they are good people seeking TRUTH! We’ve found that Truth truly does transcend the right-left duopoly. Whether it’s the irrefutable evidence of controlled demolition of the three WTC towers, or the parallels of 9/11 & Covid-19, or the parallels of 9/11 & Gaza — humanity IS waking up to these, and many other, Deep State crimes against humanity! Therefore, the world wants to know these difficult and painful truths. Thank you for helping us to do our part to help wake up and educate so many people!

Here are the interviews Richard completed in 2023. I’ll highlight some of the more interesting ones while sharing the links to the rest that I have access to.

Stew Peters Show - Stew Peters interviewed Richard to gain insight on the Guantanamo Military Commission document release featuring the shocking testimony of Don Canastraro implicating the CIA in treason. He also provided Richard the opportunity to bring in the WTC evidence yet again for Stew’s remarkable audience — and boy did Richard deliver! Stew contacted us late the day before with an urgent request for Richard to sound off on a very recent development — Military court documents revealing CIA involvement in recruiting 9/11 hijackers.

(This is the second time Stew interviewed Richard Gage. Back in September of ‘22 Richard brought the 9/11 explosive evidence to Stew’s audience of 500,000.) We know that Stew is extremely controversial. We don’t tie our wagon to his. We speak the truth about 9/11 where ever we find a receptive audience.

Man in America Show with host Seth Holehouse - The recently reported Military Court documents showing a link between the CIA and the “hijackers” have been a hot topic! Three days before the interview with Stew Peters, Richard was speaking to Seth’s 100,000 conservative followers (with an ultimate viewership of up to 2M), about this same subject:

The Rundown Live with Kristan Harris - Kristan has interviewed Richard in the past, but when he heard that Richard has been presenting the increasingly in-demand topic — Parallels of 9/11 & COVID — he was keen to bring the incredible similarities of these two Deep State false flag events to his audience. The 9/11 & Covid parallels were originally researched, and masterfully developed, by Kevin Ryan at DigWithin.net.

Ron Partain of Untold History - Ron is a personal performance coach who recently interviewed RG911 with the goal of bringing 9/11 Truth to his 10,000 viewers. He is in the midst of uploading many old 9/11 documentaries and interviews in an effort to educate many newly awakened people to the realities of 9/11 and how that day still impacts their lives.

Complete listing of interviews & presentations of Richard Gage in 2023:

Zelenko Report - Ann Vandersteel’s “Deep Dive” series, Parts #1 through #8 (WTC Bldg. 7 / Twin Towers) - starting on 12/13/22 and finishing on 1/26/23

Part 6: Parallels - 9/11 & Covid-19 - 1/6/23 15.2K views

Part 7: More Parallels Between 9/11 & COVID - 1/13/23 10.9K views

Part 8: Predictive Programming & Revelation of the Method - 1/20/23 14.1K views

Scott Armstrong / Rebunked News 700 views

James Grunvig of Unrestricted Truths - 77K Followers 2.7K Views

Linda Forsythe of C-Vine - 1/28

RBN - Ron Avery - 2/7

Get M.A.D. with Chris Graves - 2/10

Kevin McCairn of Research Gate - 2/15

Kings Report - 2/28 - 202 views

Shots Fired - DeAnna Lorraine - 2/28 - 64.7k views

Shots Fired - DeAnna Lorraine (Stew Peters Network) - 3/7 - 61.2k views

Dave Krieger of The Power Hour - 3/12

MG Show with @InTheMatrixxx and @Shadygrooove - 3/21 - 37.8k views -

Defiance Radio Media - 4/4

Diana Castillo of Dark Outpost - 4/11

Elsa Schieder of Truth Summit - 4/18

Capitol Hill follies with Philip Kirschner - 4/29

Thomas S. Karat of Salt Cube Analytics - (YouTube video below) - 5/3

“Firebreathing Rob” - 5/13

Joe Olson of TNT - 5/20

Randy Vanaddison - 5/22

James Clary of Claryfication - 5/23 - (audio)

Coach Dave Live on Brighteon - 5/31 - 342 views

Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics & Empire - 6/5 -1.96K views -

Weaponized News - 6/9

Think Big with Michael Zellner - 6/14 & 11/12

1.3M Views 5/23:

Patrick Bet-David - PBD Podcast - Valuetainment

“Jet Fuel Can’t Melt Steel Beams”

Jim Fetzer - The Raw Deal - 6/16 - 1765 views

(Loose Debate Format)

Penny Shepard of Awake Nation - 6/17

Jim White of Northwest Liberty News - 6/23 - 371 views

Geopolitics & Empire - 14K Views:

Elsa Schieder of Truth Summit - 6/27

Charlie Ward - 6/28 - 9,634 views - SHOW!!

The Awake Nation & Dark Outpost - 7/15

Tony Shaffer/The Hard Truth - 7/26

Dr. Lee Merritt - 7/31

Hrvoje Moric of TNT Radio - 8/1

Jeff Wagner of Patriot Review - 8/2 - Part 1:

Truth Talk Radio with Nancy Kerner/Michael Moore - 8/4

World Stage with Bruce Torres - 8/5

Rebunked with Scott Armstrong - 8/9

Flyover Conservatives - 8/14 - 111K Followers - 24K views, 17K views, 13K views:

Lee Dawson - 8/14 - 43.3 views on Rumble

Unrestricted Truth on AMP Media- 8/23

Doc Malik of Honest Health Podcast - 8/23

Lindsey Scharmyn of Rogue Ways - 8/28

Scott Zimmerman / George Magazine - 8/28

[Taken down :( ] https://video.georgeonline.com/v/2732790556/%E2%80%9CThe-Irrefutable-Truths-Regarding-9-11%E2%80%9D-with-guest--Richard-Gage

David Krieger of the Power Hour - 8/29

Tony Shaffer/The Hard Truth - 8/30

Jason Bermas of Making Sense of the Madness/AMP - 9/5 - 19K Followers

Counter Narrative with Kristi Leigh - 9/6 - 77K Followers

Jeremy Slayden (JSlay) - 9/7

Scott Zimmerman of View From the Parade / George Magazine - 9/7

Chad Holtzclaw of Earth Show Radio - 9/9 -

World Alternative Media - Josh Sigurdson - 9/11 - 8.47k views

Flyover Conservatives - 9/11 - 20.8k views

Clyde Lewis of Ground Zero - 9/11

David Knight Show - 9/11 - 3K views

Matt Weber - 9/11

Chris Smith Show on TNT Radio - 9/11 - 1.2K downloads

Harrison of American Journal on Info Wars - 9/11 - 3.14K views

Luke Rudkowski of We Are Change - On the Streets of NYC - 9/11

MG Show with @InTheMatrixxx and @Shadygrooove - 9/13 - 20.1k views

The Other Side of Midnight - 9/16

Dr. Rowen of Rowen Reports International - 10/5

Earth Show with Chad Holtzclaw - 10/7

Dane Wigington - 10/28

Charles Kovess / Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics - 10/29 - 893 views

Think Big with Michael Zellner - 11/2

Unfiltered Data 2.0 - 11/8

Two Vikings - 11/9

Kim Yeater of Take Your Power Back Podcast - 12/6

John Alexander of Live Border News - 12/9

Patriots with Grit - 12/13

Union of the Unwanted - 12/18

We have been interviewed 80 interviews just 12 months! And, this year, we are scheduling even more interviews. In fact we are busier with this form of outreach than at any time in our 18 year history!

But the best interviews ever are archived on our Best Video Interviews Ever! webpage at RichardGage911.org:

And for the most complete list of all of our Radio/TV Interviews since we founding the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth please see our 50-page PDF list updated monthly on our website:

