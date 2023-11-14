Last week we were invited by Dr. Stephen Frost, the founder of Australia’s “Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics Int’l” to share our full 2 hour “9/11 & Covid Parallels” presentation to the group.

We have had several requests to present to groups of Doctors around the country — both in podcast format venues as well as physical venues, but this one had a decidedly more international reach.

From the manipulation of billions of people with both 9/11 and Covid with their pre-engineered PROBLEM; to their management of the public REACTION; to their prescribed SOLUTION — we cover it all in 2 hours. This slide from the Summer 2012 Olympics in London highlights our dive into the Predictive Programming expose.

We were very honored to hear the kind words from Dr. Frost following our talk: “In my opinion this was the most important presentation we’ve had. We’ve a had a lot of fantastic speakers, but not all of them are capable of joining the dots to the extent that you have.” This was quite the honor because they have had some great speakers on the platform, such as: Dr. David Martin, Jerome Corsie, Foster Gamble, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, and several others as great as them!

Keep the Parallels Coming!

The parallels between the 9/11 events 22 years ago and the more recent events of Covid-19 are quite astonishing indeed. They were originally researched, developed, and presented by Kevin Ryan two years ago at the Oakland 9/11 Truth Film Festival. We begin with a 45-minute overview of the explosive destruction of the 3 World Trade Center high-rises, then launch into the parallels which include:

Foreknowledge: Insider trading Foreknowledge: Drills that “go live” – anticipating the actual event Foreknowledge: Predictive Programming Abuse of science – Abandoning the scientific method Creating a climate of great fear in order to manipulate people A solution provided that is far worse than the original problem False accounts by Government officials and media Extreme Control of the Narrative by government and intelligence agencies No real investigation – or fraudulent investigations An elusive powerful enemy Media censorship of, and attacks on, critical questioning Implementation of Draconian policies and surveillance

We then dive straight into the predictive programing, the telegraphing of things to come weeks, months, and years in advance of 9/11 & Covid — at 1:51:00.

And finally, deep into the dark rabbit hole of the Revelation of the Method, the means by which we in the truth movement discover our true plight, who we are really dealing with, and the means by which we can overcome — at 2:02:30.

We hope that this exploration opens your mind as well as your heart, as it has mine. Share it widely. It is vital for all of us that our people wake up, connect the dots, and find out who they really are.

Next, we unveil the striking parallels between 9/11 and Gaza!

