For three years now the Protecting All Protectors Alliance has held powerful 9/11 Truth evidence booths at national conferences attracting many firefighters to confront the explosive demolition of World Trade Center Building 7. We’ve signed up 600 firefighters to get additional Building 7 info. We’ve given a dynamic WTC 7 presentation on the floor of the National Fire Protection Association’s exhibition hall, featuring firefighter & textbook author Captain Raul Angulo of the Seattle Fire Department, SFD firefighter Erik Lawyer, UK firefighter/filmmaker Paul Kayley, and myself. And we nailed it. The presentation attracted 2 international fire protection magazines who invited Capt. Angulo to write the definitive article Did World Trade Center Building 7 really collapse due to an office fuel load fire?

Well, guess whose attention that historic article attracted?

The firebrand former Congressman Curt Weldon has been trying for 2 decades to expose the fraudulent 9/11 Commission Report, which along with the CIA, covered up and blocked critical information. He’s not only eager about our explosive evidence, but will be confronting the Trump Team with it. Yes, he has already discussed this with J.D. Vance and Tulsi Gabbard who have asked for details — lots of them.

Regarding his work in the trenches since 9/11, the Congressman said to us in yesterday’s interview, “I have offended the Deep State, and that’s the problem and the battle that you’re going to have to fight!…. You’re dealing with sinister people who put together plans to harm America and the world. I saw it. I lived it. And I’ve paid the price…. The worst they can do is kill me.”

He’s asked the Captain to assemble a 9/11 truth dream team, who has tasked RichardGage911 with preparing the evidence of the explosive demolition which we will post here in early January. The engineers over at AE911Truth will be handling the structural evidence. Erik Lawyer will assemble the best of the 9/11 truth-telling firefighters to present their evidence. And we will also include the best of the decade-plus legal work of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry.

This opportunity to bring the summary of evidence to Team Trump is just the beginning of our effort. It will require all of us to ensure that their review gets done, and gets done right. We will all be needed to hold their feet to the fire.

So, please support us today. RichardGage911 has been and is still at, the vanguard of this major effort in partnership with Captain Angulo and the Protecting All Protectors Alliance. We will be working side by side once again with the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. The truth movement is united behind this important development and we need you to back us!

