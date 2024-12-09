If you don’t understand that you were not only Deep-State-scammed on 9/11 but also during the last 4 years, with a planned covid crises, then here’s your proof — on a silver platter. This is Part 4 in our 4-part series with Gubernatorial Candidate and fearless podcaster Donna Brandenburg of Brandenburg News Network.

This latest version of our Astounding 9-11/Covid Parallels explores the release just last week of the Congressional Oversight Committee’s investigation into the fraud of Covid and its “vaccine.” Yes! Congress actually did something right. See the bullet points below.

Part 1 of our 4-part series was the exposure of the controlled implosion of the third skyscraper on 9/11 — World Traded Center Building 7.

Part 2 focused on the explosive demolition of the Twin Towers.

Part 3 exposed the astonishing parallels between 9/11 and Gaza as large-scale false flag operations.

If you’ve been wondering why I veered into this forbidden subject, or are skeptical of the Covid Truth Movements findings, or are unwilling to look at the material because you have remained convinced of the official narrative, then I encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone and expose yourself to some of the startling new facts in this interview.

Visit RichardGage911.org

The Congressional Oversight Covid investigation was titled “ After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic” and it concluded that:

Vaccine mandates were not supported by science and caused more harm than good.

Contrary to what was promised, the COVID-19 vaccine did not stop the spread or transmission of the virus.

The Covid virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.

By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced.

A lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is most likely the origin of COVID-19.

EcoHealth — under the leadership of Dr. Peter Daszak — used U.S. taxpayer dollars to facilitate dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China . Daszak provided false statements to Congress .

NIH’s procedures for funding and overseeing potentially dangerous research are deficient, unreliable, and pose a serious threat to both public health and national security. Further, NIH fostered an environment that promoted evading federal record keeping laws.

Federal and state governments failed to sufficiently identify waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars during the pandemic.

The Paycheck Protection Program was rife with fraudulent claims resulting in at least $64 billion of taxpayers’ dollars lost to fraudsters and criminals.

Fraudsters cost the American taxpayer more than $191 billion dollars by taking advantage of the federal government’s unemployment system.

$200 million of taxpayers’ dollars were lost as a result of the SBA’s inability to conduct proper oversight.

half of the taxpayer dollars lost in COVID-19 relief programs were stolen by international fraudsters.

The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests above it’s international obligations.

The “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation — which shut down schools and small business across the country — was arbitrary and not based on science .

There was no conclusive evidence that masks effectively protected Americans from COVID-19.

Prolonged lockdowns caused immeasurable harm to not only the American economy, but also to the mental and physical health of Americans. Lockdowns were the primary cause of temporary and permanent business closures. More than 160,000 businesses closed.

NY Governor Cuomo knowingly and willfully made false statements to the Select Subcommittee on numerous occasions about material aspects of New York’s COVID-19 nursing home disaster and the ensuing cover-up.

Public health officials often spread misinformation through conflicting messaging, kneejerk reactions, and a lack of transparency.

The Biden Administration even employed undemocratic and likely unconstitutional methods — including pressuring social media companies to censor certain COVID-19 content — to fight what it deemed misinformation.

Public health officials engaged in a coordinated effort to ignore natural immunity.

The Federal Reserve’s….approach also contributed to staggering inflation .

The “science” never justified prolonged school closures.

HHS engaged in a multi-year campaign of delay, confusion, and non-responsiveness in an attempt to obstruct the Select Subcommittee’s investigation and hide evidence.

children lost decades worth of academic progress as a result of COVID-19 school closures. Mental and physical health concerns also skyrocketed — with suicide attempts by 12-17 year-aged girls rising 51%.

Dr. Fauci’s Senior Advisor, Dr. David Morens, deliberately obstructed the Select Subcommittee’s investigation, likely lied to Congress on multiple occasions, unlawfully deleted federal COVID-19 records.

We work for YOU - Please Donate!

What are the 9/11 & Covid Parallels?

We all owe a huge debt to Kevin Ryan for his initial research on these parallels!

Foreknowledge: insider trading

Foreknowledge: predictive programming

Foreknowledge: drills

Abuse of science

Creating a climate of fear

A solution that is far worse than the original problem

False accounts by officials

Extreme Control of the Narrative

No real investigation

An elusive powerful enemy

Control of information and a shifting narrative by top agencies and NGO’s

Media censorship of & attacks on critical questioning

Implementation of Draconian policies and surveillance

Keep the Parallels Coming!