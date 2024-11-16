Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Donna Brandenburg was once again quite accommodating in this interview on her widely spread Brandenburg News Network. She allowed us an hour and a half to present the very detailed and expanded version of our acclaimed webinar “9/11: An Architects Guide - Part 2” on just the Twin Towers for an hour and a half. So, you’ll be seeing about 30 minutes of rare and irrefutable evidence of the explosiveness of these towers, including:

The seismic evidence proving explosions seconds before each plane impact, and before each tower “collapse.”

Eyewitness of explosions in the tower’s basement.

Our use of the Scientific Method in the 9/11 Truth Movement

The whistleblowers from inside the 9/11 Commission — proving the scam of it’s own Report.

The 36 news reporters reporting explosions — on the day of 9/11.

Demolition access to the towers — courtesy of Kevin Ryan at DigWithin.net

Ace Elevator’s access to the elevator shafts and core columns during the elevator modernization during the 9 months before 9/11

Larry Silverstein’s remarkable acquisition of the WTC complex 6 weeks before 9/11

What you can personally do to help the American People to wake up!

Watch on Rumble:

Or, watch on the Brandenburg News Network - with full commentary by Donna Brandenburg. (Starts at 1:07:01)

Let us know what you think! What did we miss out on covering? What evidence do you believe is most compelling?

