Gail and I are excited to share with all of you in the 9/11 Truth Movement a fantastic development between Architects and Engineers for 9/11Truth and RichardGage911. Andy Steele, host of the “9/11 Free-Fall” podcast, interviewed us the other day. And it went very, very well!

WATCH HERE:

OR WATCH AT AE911Truth:

This is an amazing development in our previously difficult relationship, and it is beyond unifying — for both organizations and for the 9/11 Truth Movement as a whole. I am actually still beside myself — three days after this interview, processing what I feel and what this means. It feels great to finally be “included” after what I went through, and it feels great to be reconnected with tens of thousands of my former supporters at AE911Truth after having been severed from them.

Most of them never knew what really happened to me in August of 2021 or where I went. They were simply notified, “Richard Gage, organization founder, will no longer serve as the organization’s CEO.” No explanation. And I couldn’t write them and let them know what happened because I didn’t have the mailing list. This sudden disconnection was quite a source of pain and anxiety for me. More so even than the pain of losing the organization that I had created, nurtured, and led for 15 years.

Well, three years is long enough to carry that pain around. I do believe that I’m now able to let it go. In my discussions with Andy, who is now the active leader at AE911, I came to a much clearer understanding of why they made some of the decisions they did. And that helped me immensely.

We now have the very recent collective work of the 9/11 Truth Movement around the Curt Weldon projects, where we have already proven that we can indeed heal much of our divisiveness and even work quite successfully together for our common mission.

Of greater importance, we are beginning to develop plans together for major joint actions with the wider 9/11 TM to ensure that these new projects — the forthcoming Presidential Commission on 9/11 and the Congressional Task Force on Declassification of 9/11 — do not get hijacked by the powers that be and derailed into a series of limited hangouts. Stay tuned for more on these joint actions!

You’ll see us in this interview, and we will share quite openly the remarkable story of my departure from AE911Truth. In retrospect, it was like being the bird that needed to learn how to fly, not by knowing when to jump, but by being kicked out of the nest by the mother bird — in this case by the AE911Truth board, who knew what was best for the organization, the 9/11 TM, and for me.

You’ll also see how Gail and I, after some deep soul-searching, launched RichardGage911, and were then “unleashed” and free to take on new topics such as the Parallels of 9/11 & Covid, and later, the Parallels of 9/11 & Gaza, and interview experts in those areas and many more with our new podcast RichardGage911:UNLEASHED!; and discuss them in an abundance of radio & TV interviews that blossomed in number to almost 100 each year since!

We then take you on a tour through our website and the history of RichardGage911 that our website reveals.

This crazy RichardGage911 ride began with what seemed like the end of our world. But then it rapidly transformed us into the fruitful outreach organization that we are today, enabling us to achieve even greater progress in a broadening mission with 9/11 Truth at its core.

We’d love to hear your thoughts!

