It’s nothing short of a miracle. Our rather fractured 9/11 Truth Movement has been somewhat reassembled, if not healed, by relative newcomers to the 9/11 evidence! Today, the evidence of the explosive destruction of the three World Trade Center skyscrapers has not only been compiled (by key authors from RichardGage911, AE911Truth, The Lawyers’ Committee, 9/11 Speakout, Protecting All Protectors, and Fire Fighters for 9/11 Truth), but it is now heading straight to the Trump Team who is expecting it. And now you can help spread it widely!

Read the 9-page miracle document produced by the 9/11 Truth Movement — like, all together! (Photo and graphics courtesy of AE911Truth)

This new document was inspired by Fmr. Congressman Curt Weldon, wrestled to the ground by Fmr. Fire Dept. Captain Raul Angulo, authored by the above movers and shakers in and around the 9/11 Truth Movement, and compiled/edited by Sandra Jelmi, Craig McKee, Barbara Honegger, & Mick Harrison.

Last month, we brought you the big interview that Gail and I did with firebrand-former-Congressman Curt Weldon on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! in which he disclosed his passion for exposing the truth about 9/11. Though temporarily captured by the limited hangout of CIA “interference” and FBI “incompetence,” the Congressman has been mingling with us long enough now to know that the Towers were indeed demolished and that this was indeed an inside job.

But it started well before that. Three years ago, Ret. Seattle Fire Capt. Raul Angulo was invited to join architect Richard Gage, firefighter Erik Lawyer, and the Boston 9/11 group, which largely funded our first of three annual events at the National Fire Protection Association as “Protecting All Protectors Alliance”(PAPA), to man our WTC evidence booth at this major conference of fire protection professionals. We made quite a scene.

At our third convention, in Orlando, FL, we not only hosted our booth again, but spoke all about WTC Building 7 in the theater on the Expo Floor, which was their largest such presentation of the convention — with standing room only.

This historic presentation on WTC 7 in the Expo Floor Theater was presented by our best four speakers: Capt. Raul Angulo, myself, Paul Kayley, and Erik Lawyer.

This all caught the attention of a neighboring booth vendor, the International Fire & Safety Journal, who invited Captain Angulo to write an 8,000-word article in the Journal.

Well, that article intrigued former fire chief and longtime critic of the 9/11 Commission, Fmr. Congressman Curt Weldon, who then inspired the Captain to assemble his best evidence for the destruction of all three World Trade Center towers on 9/11. “Get it to me. I’m going to take it straight to Pete Hegseth, who I know personally, and to Tulsi Gabbard and JD Vance on the Trump Team.”

And that’s how all of this excitement went down. But that’s not all. Last week, Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna was named Chair of the Congressional House Oversight Committee on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. She gave a stunning press conference with Oversight Committee Chair James Comer on the subject. She called not only for an investigation into JFK/MLK/RFK, but the Epstein files, the COVID origin, AND 9/11! It’s the first time in the history of our 9/11 Truth Movement that a representative in Congress has stood up and called for a new 9/11 investigation. Foreign nationals may indeed influence her, but the 9/11 Genie cannot be put back into the bottle:

So we intend to hold her feet to the fire. To begin with, we at RichardGage911 have also now produced our own 3-page Executive Summary (a condensation of our new 120-page 9/11 WTC White Paper), which will be hand-delivered to each of the Republican and Democratic Committee Members.

Needless to say, we are as busy in the 9/11 Truth Movement as we have ever been before. These are historic happenings for us. We have been launched.

