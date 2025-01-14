"The collapse of Building 7 defies common sense — it demands a full, independent investigation." Fmr. Congressman Curt Weldon

Gail and I bring back our famous podcast, RichardGage911: Unleashed!, for a blockbuster interview with former Congressman Curt Weldon and Captain Raul Angulo — associated now with Protecting All Protectors Alliance, to engage an ambitious plan from the Congressman to bring answers, regarding critical questions about the events of 9/11, to the Trump Team immediately after the January 20th Inauguration. Weldon cries out in the interview, "All I want is the truth. If the facts disprove what we say, so be it, but we deserve answers!”

“The NIST report isn’t gospel—it’s time to hold them accountable just as we did during the COVID crisis with Fauci."

The discussion highlights their shared commitment to uncovering the truth behind the collapse of the World Trade Center towers, particularly Building 7. Congressman Weldon, a former vice chair of the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees and retired Fire Chief, underscores his decades-long effort to expose governmental and institutional failings tied to 9/11.

Captain Angulo, a veteran firefighter and author, emphasizes the discrepancies between the official narrative and the realities of structural fire safety and physics.

Angulo critiques the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) report, citing contradictions with fundamental firefighting principles and structural engineering findings: "For a building like Building 7 to collapse symmetrically into its own footprint — it’s almost physically impossible without explosives... They didn’t even allow forensic analysis of the steel. How can we trust the official narrative?"

Weldon details his advocacy for a presidential review of 9/11 evidence, calling for accountability and transparency. Both guests stress the importance of reinvigorating efforts within the firefighting and engineering communities to ensure public safety and honor those lost.

“Task Force 8” is the eighth in the series of solid efforts to be brought to Team Trump, specifically Pete Hegseth (appointee to Secretary of Defense), J.D. Vance (VP-elect), and Tulsi Gabbard (appointee to Director of Intelligence), by Congressman Weldon. The others focus on the great needs of firefighters and emergency medical services across the country.

I asked Curt, on behalf of the 9/11 Truth Movement, “Tell us about that — those conversations. We in the 9/11 Truth Movement want to support you. We want to know that this is a real effort. We have spent, probably a hundred hours since we met you a week ago, putting together an incredible set of [evidentiary documents exposing the WTC demolitions on 9/11] for the Trump team.”

He retorts, “That is a stupid question! I’m not going to let Pete Hegseth's nomination be hurt because of something I said on some podcast. Let the man get in office! But I will tell you this: I’m not going to back down! The opportunity here is about facts and logic, not embarrassment or spectacle. The Deep State doesn’t want this truth to come out, but we won’t back down. The people deserve to know... All they can do is kill me. And if that happens, then this country better go crazy. Because no Deep State anonymous bureaucrat making money has the power to disrupt and decontrol our country the way we've seen it over the past 20 years under both Republican and Democrat administrations."

This statement highlights Weldon's determination to expose the truth despite potential risks and his criticism of what he perceives as Deep State interference in governance. And that’s why we at RG911 stopped what we are doing and have now submitted a 110-page summary of the WTC evidence for him to submit to Team Trump, along with others in the 9/11 TM.

Curt had to take off for another interview, but Capt. Raul Angulo hit many other major points in this program: "Office fuel loads can’t generate the heat necessary to collapse steel structures like Building 7... We can’t just honor these people with bagpipes again. If we want to honor the 343 firefighters and nearly 3,000 victims, we must bring out the truth. The country won’t heal until we answer these unresolved questions about 9/11”

