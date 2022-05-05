What’s the evidence at the crime scene that suggests a crime - other than the “Act of War” that the official narrative has presented?

What arms industry contractors were deeply involved in the writing of the NIST report?

Who was really in control of security at the World Trade Center?

What was the role of Kroll Associates and Jerome Hauer in the 9/11 event?

What really happened to John O’Neil - and why?

What are the deeper connections of Mayor Giuliani that might shed light on 9/11?

Who was really in control of security at the airports of the origin of the hijacked flights?

Download and listen to MP3 Audio

Where did the investigation of the “9/11 insider trading” lead?

What is the connection between the 9/11 event and the laundered drug money by the big banks?

Why were the only fireproofing upgrades at the Twin Towers at and near the floors by the airplanes.

What was the secret role of J. Paul Bremer at Marsh & McLennan, and in Iraq following 9/11? And what very interesting product development was he involved with?

What are the implications of the elevator modernization by Ace Elevator at the Twin Towers the nine months prior to 9/11?

Check Out the Jeremy Rys Slideshow

Jeremy Rys is our guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! He has a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Physics from Bridgewater State University. He has been investigating 9/11 and related events since 2004. He has also been a major contributor to the scientific debunking literature and videos including his work with Engineer Jonathan Cole on the “9/11 Experiments” series. He is also appreciated in the foreword of Kevin Ryan's book Another Nineteen: Investigating Legitimate 9/11 Suspects.

Visit the RichardGage911 website