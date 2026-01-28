RichardGage911

RichardGage911

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Torgul's avatar
Torgul
Jan 28

I hope it isn't true ... but if it is I hope its exposed. Shared there.

Reply
Share
Anila Jahangiri's avatar
Anila Jahangiri
Jan 28

Salam Richard, they ‘throttle’ people down meaning when you create a post, they will NOT send it out to your followers. Beat these pesky Zionists at their own game. COMMENT A LOT -everywhere with your video and photos. So if your initial post didn’t go out, your comment with the attached info (of course related to the post under which you comment) will bring people to it. Do it everywhere on every social media. Zionists are trying to purge major social medias of Palestinian activists so they are advertising UpScrolled however you should create new account on UpScrolled but do not leave your current platforms. Beat the Zionists at their own game. Insha’Allah. Allahu Akbar!

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Gage, AIA, Architect · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture