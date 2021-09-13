Earlier this month AE911Truth issued a press release and an e-mail to supporters which included this Statement:

“…Richard Gage, organization founder, will no longer serve as the organization’s CEO.”

As you can imagine, this has raised many questions, which I decided to wait until after the 20th Anniversary date in order to address, so as not to distract from all of the important 9/11 Truth Movement events and activities.

This statement is made on my own behalf and not on behalf of AE911Truth:

As you probably know by now we had been working with Spike Lee for months on what was one of the greatest opportunities the 9/11 Truth Movement has ever had to reach a wide mainstream audience, which would have been the final segment of his video documentary that was aired by HBO on Sept. 11th. That 30-minute segment, which included a dozen interviews with family members and technical experts (including myself) unfortunately was never broadcast. This action by Spike surely was at least in part due to enormous pressure from the Powers That Be, but my off-topic comments, quoted in Slate Magazine’s August 24th article, which they had to have made a major effort to find, was most likely a significant contributing factor.

Spike may well have been upset to see my comments quoted in the article, since the first two segments of his mini-series “Epicenter” focused on the devastation, particularly by Covid-19 in NYC, in which he makes clear that he agrees with the official narrative on that subject.

This was of course a great disappointment for all of us in the 9/11 Truth Movement and of course for me personally—to have worked so hard to reach that historic moment only for it not to happen. In those moments of speaking off-topic I failed to remember that I represent architects and engineers who have signed our AE911Truth Petition which is only about the destruction of the Twin Towers and Building 7 on September 11th, 2001—and nothing else. Any opinions that I hold about Covid-19 issues or any other off-mission topic based on research that I do on my own time have absolutely no place in any interview I gave on behalf of AE911Truth.

For my part in bringing this about I am deeply sorry and offer my most sincere and humble apologies to our 3,500 architects and engineers, to all in the 9/11 Truth Movement, and especially to the amazing and hard-working AE911Truth staff and board, each of whom have a right to expect and trust me to focus solely on the mission in all public statements and interviews on behalf of AE911Truth.

Our board met and deliberated for hours in what was a very difficult debate for us all. In the end, the majority felt that the PR problem regarding my off-mission comments could continue to undermine future efforts to break into mainstream media, and made the very tough decision to ask for my resignation as CEO. The resulting board resolution effectively removed me as CEO along with my employment with AE911Truth. (A subsequent resolution removed me from the board as well.)

While I and others argued against, and vociferously disagreed with the majority decision, and even while AE911Truth chose not to disclose the relevant truth about the resolution leaving supporters with the mistaken impression that I had retired, I do nevertheless sincerely believe that the board members in favor of the resolution were nevertheless acting with the utmost integrity and in good faith, and in the greater interest of AE911Truth and our stakeholders—each of you.

I have made thousands of friendships throughout the U.S. and the world and realize that many of you may not understand or agree with the decision of the board—but this is past. We must now come together and work harmoniously for the good of the 9/11 Truth Movement. I’m already aware of some erroneous and conspiratorial conclusions about the board’s decision out there, and personally will not tolerate anyone who creates conflict in this regard. The Truth Movement cannot afford to allow anything to distract us from the significant work ahead or to cause any further fracturing within it.

I created AE911Truth and poured 15 years of my life into it. I care deeply about it and remain committed to it—not just surviving but thriving in this new phase. I have confidence that AE911Truth will make even far greater contributions to the 9/11 Truth Movement going forward.

I am asking you to continue to support both AE911Truth, and myself, in harmony at this critical time. I need to be able to remain active in the movement and to speak out for you and for our mutual goals.

From now on, I will be speaking publicly on behalf of myself—Richard Gage, AIA, Architect—and not on behalf of AE911Truth.

I also have my own new website with my wife Gail now: RichardGage911.org. I hope that you will visit us there soon. Since I will never quit as a 9/11 truth leader, I’m also encouraging you to partner with us so that we will be able to continue to work effectively on your behalf. In order to do that please visit our Substack platform (similar to Patreon).

As I begin to create and accelerate my new role outside of AE911Truth, rest assured I will continue to hammer on the wall of 9/11 Truth denial and we will be joining you in sending people, petition signers and donors over to AE911Truth. We are not in competition with AE911Truth. The 9/11 Truth Movement needs all of us and we are all working toward the same goal, so please be sure to continue to donate to AE911Truth.

I remain deeply committed to the 9/11 Family Members, to the AE911Truth board, staff and volunteers, and to all our wonderful 9/11 Truth Movement activists, and I once again ask for your forgiveness. I need this grace in order to better myself and continue to be successful in my evolving role in 9/11 Truth.

Please join us and work with us as I re-dedicate my efforts to achieve our mutual goals.

Gratefully,

Richard (and Gail)

Richard Gage, AIA, Architect

RichardGage911.org

(The above statements are on my own behalf and not on behalf of AE911Truth.)