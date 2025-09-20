Civil engineer Jonathan Cole has released his newest short film, Where the Towers Went: An Evaluation of Dr. Judy Wood’s Directed Energy Weapon Hypothesis.

[Reprinted from IC911.org - with additions]

Cole first premiered the film at the Turning the Tide conference on Wednesday, September 10, where it drew significant interest. Watch Jon introduce the film here.

Responding to recent chatter about Dr. Wood’s hypothesis, Cole’s video sets out to critically examine her arguments and then allows the viewer to decide where the evidence points. The film engages directly with Wood’s book, Where Did the Towers Go?, by reviewing its key claims and testing them against empirical evidence and documented observations from the World Trade Center site.

Our aim in sharing this film is to advance an evidence-based discussion about the destruction of the World Trade Center — one that welcomes strong critiques while maintaining civility and respect for all researchers. Wherever you stand on the precise mechanism used in the World Trade Center destruction, we believe Cole’s analysis offers a useful lens for evaluating the DEW hypothesis on its merits.

Cole has released the film on his YouTube channel.

Please watch, share, and join the conversation with thoughtful feedback.

