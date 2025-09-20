‘Where the Towers Went’: Jon Cole’s new film, premiered at 'Turning the Tide - 2025' dissects Judy Wood’s 9/11 DEW hypothesis
Responding to recent comments about Dr. Wood’s book 'Where did the Towers Go?," Cole’s video examines her arguments and then allows the viewer to decide.
Civil engineer Jonathan Cole has released his newest short film, Where the Towers Went: An Evaluation of Dr. Judy Wood’s Directed Energy Weapon Hypothesis.
[Reprinted from IC911.org - with additions]
Cole first premiered the film at the Turning the Tide conference on Wednesday, September 10, where it drew significant interest. Watch Jon introduce the film here.
Responding to recent chatter about Dr. Wood’s hypothesis, Cole’s video sets out to critically examine her arguments and then allows the viewer to decide where the evidence points. The film engages directly with Wood’s book, Where Did the Towers Go?, by reviewing its key claims and testing them against empirical evidence and documented observations from the World Trade Center site.
Our aim in sharing this film is to advance an evidence-based discussion about the destruction of the World Trade Center — one that welcomes strong critiques while maintaining civility and respect for all researchers. Wherever you stand on the precise mechanism used in the World Trade Center destruction, we believe Cole’s analysis offers a useful lens for evaluating the DEW hypothesis on its merits.
Cole has released the film on his YouTube channel.
Please watch, share, and join the conversation with thoughtful feedback.
This piece doesn't "allow the viewer to decide" any more than Fox News. It's a hit piece. The criticisms of Dr Wood are well justified, but the film leaves out all the good questions she raises, and the anomalies that suggest DARPA technologies were used in the 9/11 deception.
I wonder if she regrets glomming on the my idea of exotic tech being used? When I suggested the idea way back on 911 yahoo when we were all there, I had in mind was the alleged device Tesla attached to a steal building frame that almost brought it down.
As I have said in the past, I'm more an all of the above type.