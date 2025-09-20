RichardGage911

RichardGage911

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
1d

This piece doesn't "allow the viewer to decide" any more than Fox News. It's a hit piece. The criticisms of Dr Wood are well justified, but the film leaves out all the good questions she raises, and the anomalies that suggest DARPA technologies were used in the 9/11 deception.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
goat's avatar
goat
1d

I wonder if she regrets glomming on the my idea of exotic tech being used? When I suggested the idea way back on 911 yahoo when we were all there, I had in mind was the alleged device Tesla attached to a steal building frame that almost brought it down.

As I have said in the past, I'm more an all of the above type.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard Gage, AIA, Architect
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture