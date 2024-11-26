What Brought Down the Towers on 9/11? RichardGage911 on REBUNKED w/ Scott Armstrong
A Primer on the Explosive Destruction at the World Trade Center
Join Scott and I for 90-minute summary of the real story about how the towers came down. Here’s the outline:
What do we talk about in this interview?!
(Read the brochure in hi-res 3D!):
will anyone address the fact that the alleged airliner crashes could not possibly have happened as was reported, having 4 airliners disappear upon crashing ( & not only that . . . ) there are a multitude of factors that clearly indicate that the planes story is totally fraudulent.