We Did it! Thank You for Funding the PR Pro to Launch RG911 & AE911 Message to Mainstream!
You Raised $10,000 for the Big 9/11 Push to the American People. Now we Deliver!
The 9/11 Truth Movement has come together to bring the WTC evidence to the world!
Last week, we announced that RichardGage911 and AE911Truth are partnering to bring the World Trade Center evidence to millions by hiring a top-tier PR specialist to get myself and AE911Truth’s Chairman and Structural Engineer Kamal Obeid, SE on widely watched platforms.
Today, we’re thrilled to announce that — thanks to our incredible supporters and the generosity of one of wonderful RG911 Inner Circle members — we’ve reached our $10,000 goal!
We extend our deepest thanks to all of you who came together to make this crucial and timely victory possible.
As Curt Weldon carries our mission to Washington, D.C., we are ready to push back against the corporate media’s attacks, armed with the truth. In fact, Kamal and I have already had 20-minute interviews on Jeff Crouere’s Ringside Politics on WGSO 990 Radio — and others as well — even before we signed our PR contract with our energetic go-getter’ consultant:
The fight is far from over — in fact, it’s just beginning. But with supporters like you standing with us, we know we can overcome every obstacle.
Now we get the word out!
The battle ahead will take all of us. If you haven’t yet chipped in, there’s still time to support the work that lies ahead.
Together, we will make history!
Thanks again,
Richard & Gail
Gods speed with the truth on the 9/11 event and thank you Richard for your steadfast persistence on exposing the truth of who was really involved in the murder of over 3000 Americans .
47 massive hardened steel columns in the core of both towers were not significantly damaged by either aircraft strike. It was those columns that supported the entire structures. So, for there to be catastrophic failure resulting in free fall collapse, ie., as in controlled demolition, all the joists would have needed to fail simultaneously and symmetrically in perfectly timed explosions, which eye witnesses testified to hearing, for the towers to free fall into their footprints. Each collapsed floor would not accelerate in its fall, but would slow down as it hit the next floor down, then accelerate until hitting the next floor, etc., all the way down. Those massive columns wound up half melted, and broken into neat 30 foot pieces. Another piece of undeniable evidence of controlled demolition was when the upper floors above the collapsing zone of one of the towers started to fall to the side it was straightened out against gravity to resume the straight descent into its basement.
Probably the most glaring evidence of controlled demolition was Building 7, however,which was not struck, and suffered only minor cosmetic damage from debris. Yet, it too fell at free fall speed, neatly into its footprint. NIST didn’t even mention that in its report.
Believe our lying, cheating, thoroughly corrupt government at your own peril.