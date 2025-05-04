The 9/11 Truth Movement has come together to bring the WTC evidence to the world!

Last week, we announced that RichardGage911 and AE911Truth are partnering to bring the World Trade Center evidence to millions by hiring a top-tier PR specialist to get myself and AE911Truth’s Chairman and Structural Engineer Kamal Obeid, SE on widely watched platforms.

Today, we’re thrilled to announce that — thanks to our incredible supporters and the generosity of one of wonderful RG911 Inner Circle members — we’ve reached our $10,000 goal!

We extend our deepest thanks to all of you who came together to make this crucial and timely victory possible.

As Curt Weldon carries our mission to Washington, D.C., we are ready to push back against the corporate media’s attacks, armed with the truth. In fact, Kamal and I have already had 20-minute interviews on Jeff Crouere’s Ringside Politics on WGSO 990 Radio — and others as well — even before we signed our PR contract with our energetic go-getter’ consultant:

The fight is far from over — in fact, it’s just beginning. But with supporters like you standing with us, we know we can overcome every obstacle.

Now we get the word out!

The battle ahead will take all of us. If you haven’t yet chipped in, there’s still time to support the work that lies ahead.

Together, we will make history!

Thanks again,

Richard & Gail