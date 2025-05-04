RichardGage911

RichardGage911

Discussion about this post

Guy St Hilaire
3d

Gods speed with the truth on the 9/11 event and thank you Richard for your steadfast persistence on exposing the truth of who was really involved in the murder of over 3000 Americans .

Mark Pandapas
1d

47 massive hardened steel columns in the core of both towers were not significantly damaged by either aircraft strike. It was those columns that supported the entire structures. So, for there to be catastrophic failure resulting in free fall collapse, ie., as in controlled demolition, all the joists would have needed to fail simultaneously and symmetrically in perfectly timed explosions, which eye witnesses testified to hearing, for the towers to free fall into their footprints. Each collapsed floor would not accelerate in its fall, but would slow down as it hit the next floor down, then accelerate until hitting the next floor, etc., all the way down. Those massive columns wound up half melted, and broken into neat 30 foot pieces. Another piece of undeniable evidence of controlled demolition was when the upper floors above the collapsing zone of one of the towers started to fall to the side it was straightened out against gravity to resume the straight descent into its basement.

Probably the most glaring evidence of controlled demolition was Building 7, however,which was not struck, and suffered only minor cosmetic damage from debris. Yet, it too fell at free fall speed, neatly into its footprint. NIST didn’t even mention that in its report.

Believe our lying, cheating, thoroughly corrupt government at your own peril.

