We are Going to Washington DC! And Bringing You With Us! 9/11 Truth and Justice Conference — September 10 to 12
"Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025" — a Momentous 275-person Truth Movement gathering — right in DC where we will make the difference!
What are YOU doing on the 24th anniversary of 9/11? There are a number of ways to come and join us! For the first time, almost every 9/11 Truth organization has banded together in a major show of unity to create a landmark event, TURNING THE TIDE: 9/11 Justice in 2025 in Washington, DC, with featured talks from a wide range of prominent activists, researchers, and whistleblowers from in and around the 9/11 Truth Movement.
We are riding the thunderous wave of former Rep. Curt Weldon who inspired Sen. Ron Johnson to stand up and call for a new investigation of the World Trade Center destruction. We expect that both will be speaking at this historic event we’ve created together — for YOU — and we’re going to show you how you can be there to see them and CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou; Epoch Times writer and New American Magazine editor Alex Newman; activist/podcaster Luke Rudkowski; along with myself and SOOO many other inspiring speakers!
Topics will span newly developed evidence and analysis, ongoing legal efforts, progress toward a real investigation at the highest levels of government, and a day-long examination of the Pentagon attack.
The event will also include a “Day of Action” on September 11th involving street actions near the US Capitol and meetings with members of Congress.
Check it all out on our exclusive Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 page, where you can order your tickets (we really want you there with us!), register for the livestream (we’ll bring you with us one way or the other!), and, just as important, donate to ensure that we can reach everyone and have a very successful, packed event with 250 attendees arriving from all over the United States!
Wednesday night, September10 — Presentations of New Evidence & Analysis
Our esteemed MC, Dr. Madhava Setty, will introduce our first-night speakers and their more technical presentations:
The Explosive Destruction of the 3 WTC Towers, Richard Gage, AIA, Architect
Incontrovertible Seismic Evidence of Pre-Impact Explosions, Ted Walter, IC911
Premiere of ‘Where the Towers Went: A Critique of Judy Wood’s DEW Hypothesis, Jon Cole, Civil Engineer
Preliminary Evaluation of Flight Sim Data Concerning the Control of UA175 and AA77, Piers Robinson, IC911
The Gray Alliance: How Neoconservatism Took Over the American ‘Deep State’, Aaron Good, American Exception
Preview of September 11th Day of Action at the Capitol, Sandra & Gene Laratonda
Thursday, September 11 — Day of Action at the US Capitol
Street actions
Congressional visits
Thursday night, September 11 — Speeches of Reflection & Moral Courage
We dive much deeper, right from the gut, and uncover the underlying issues, and look at real solutions:
Ex-CIA officer and whistleblower - John Kiriakou
Presidential Candidate, former Mayor of Cleveland, OH - Dennis Kucinich
Activist/Podcaster - Luke Rudkowski (tentative)
9/11 family member - Matt Campbell
9/11 family member - Bob McIlvaine
Former U.S. Representative - Curt Weldon
Board Chair, Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry - Barbara Honegger
Firefighters for 9/11 Truth founder - Erik Lawyer 911Firefighters.com
9/11 friend of the family - Bill Brinnear
9/11 activists and 9/11 War Room Hosts - Gene & Sandra Laratonda
Friday, all day, September 12 — Pentagon Debate & Unified Call for Disclosure
A deep history and future of FOIA records requests - Mick Harrison, Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry
A 757 strikes the Pentagon; No explosives - David Chandler, IC911
No 757 struck the Pentagon; Explosives - Xander Arena, Craig McKee
A smaller plane destroyed outside the Pentagon; Explosives - Barbara Honegger
Professional livestreaming will be provided for those unable to attend in person. Details on livestream access will be announced shortly.
Ticket options include 3-day passes ($75, early bird $60), 1-day passes ($35), and VIP Passes* ($911). The full schedule and tickets are available now on Eventbrite.
We also encourage you to register on Eventbrite for livestream access.
There are only 275 seats in the venue, so secure yours today and be a part of turning the tide for 9/11 justice in 2025!
* VIP PASSES include reserved front-row seats, a September 11th breakfast with select speakers, and more!
SPONSOR TABLES are only $500! You get prime visibility and presence to all attendees, a 2-minute elevator pitch on stage, and your ad in the program. Only 4 tables available - act fast! Contact Gail@RichardGage911.org
We look forward to seeing you at this historic event in Washington, DC — one way or the other!
Your grateful 9/11 event sponsors,
DC 9/11 Truth
International Center for 9/11 Justice
RichardGage911
9/11 War Room
Firefighters for 9/11 Truth
Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry
P.S. Please forward this event info to all your like-minded friends!!
Looking forward to this!
Great! Ya’ll better damn well talk about the CIA’s involvement though…
