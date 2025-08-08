RichardGage911

Madhava Setty, MD
1d

Looking forward to this!

The Postman
1d

Great! Ya’ll better damn well talk about the CIA’s involvement though…

01. 9/11 Could Have Been Stopped in San Diego

https://www.sandiegoreader.com/news/2016/sep/07/cover-911-could-have-been-stopped-san-diego/

02. What Was Omar Al-Bayoumi Doing in San Diego?

https://www.sandiegoreader.com/news/2016/jul/27/cover-omar-al-bayoumi-911-pentagon/

03. Report Probes Saudi Links of San Diego’s 9/11 Hijackers

https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/watchdog/sdut-28-pages-2016sep11-htmlstory.html

04. Court Filing Suggests Troubling CIA Links To Two 9/11 Hijackers

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/bombshell-court-filing-reveals-troubling-cia-links-two-911-hijackers

05. 911 Hijackers Were in Plain Sight in New Jersey Before Sept 11, 2001

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/09/08/9-11-hijackers-lived-plain-sight-northern-new-jersey/5755110001/

06. Regarding Omar Al-Bayoumi

https://911research.fandom.com/wiki/Omar_al-Bayoumi

07. "The Truth is Important to the Families of 911": 20 Years Later a New Chapter Starts

https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/columnists/mike-kelly/2021/08/06/september-11-attacks-saudi-involvement-scrutiny-new-legislation/5490340001/

08. A Motel in South Hackensack May Finally Solve a 911 Mystery

https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/columnists/mike-kelly/2017/03/24/kelly-motel-south-hackensack-may-finally-solve-911-mystery/99544400/

09. Why a Visit By a Saudi Official to New Jersey is Now Part of the 911 Investigation

https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/nation/2020/09/11/9-11-victims-families-still-seeking-answers-nj/3466807001/

10. Donald Canestraro Declaration (Court Filing, 20 July 2021)

https://www.floridabulldog.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Canestraro-Declaration-dated-20-July-2021.pdf

https://archive.org/details/canestraro-declaration/

NOTE: "CS-3" is a former FBI special agent believed to be Doug Miller who is referenced in some of these articles.

11. Insiders Voice Doubts About CIA's 9-11 Story

https://www.salon.com/2011/10/14/insiders_voice_doubts_cia_911/

12. 9-11 Commission (Wikipedia)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/9/11_Commission

NOTE: See section, "CIA Withheld Information" for info re. their knowledge of the two hijackers who entered the U.S. in Los Angleles / San Diego.

13. September 11 Attacks Advance-knowledge (Wikipedia)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/September_11_attacks_advance-knowledge_conspiracy_theories#Intelligence_warnings

NOTE: See section, "Intelligence Warnings".

14. Bombshell filing: 911 Hijackers Were CIA Recruits

https://thegrayzone.com/2023/04/18/9-11-hijackers-cia-recruits/

15. Media silent: Whistleblowers claim CIA recruited hijackers for 9/11 and hid it from the FBI

https://revolver.news/2023/10/media-silent-whistleblowers-claim-cia-recruited-hijackers-for-9-11-hid-it-from-the-fbi/

