Did you know that RichardGage911 is the tip of the spear of the 9/11 Truth Movement? I have been speaking truth to power for 18 years. These days, my wife Gail stands right alongside me, working as hard as I do. She writes posts and coordinates the speaking engagements and hundreds of radio and podcast interviews that have enabled us to reach and wake up millions of Americans and people worldwide to the explosive truth of the destruction of the 3 World Trade Center Skyscrapers on 9/11.

We would be very grateful if you would STAND WITH US TODAY on Giving Tuesday (the nationally recognized most popular charitable giving day in the world) and show your support for the immense effort that we are making to expose the heinous machinations of the Deep State on 9/11.

After all,

they have murdered thousands with their demolition of the Twin Towers in New York.

they have slaughtered millions in the Middle East with the 9/11 wars.

they have scammed us for $6.5 Trillion in the ongoing Global War on Terror.

and, they have demolished our civil liberties with the Patriot Act, the Military Commissions Act, and the National Defense Authorization Act of 2012. Any of us can be arrested without a right to a lawyer, a trial, or a jury. We can be held indefinitely, tortured, and even assassinated. It’s all “legal” under their manufactured emergency. As my architect friend Richard W. says, “If we can’t bring ourselves to care about that, then how in the hell do we bring ourselves to care about a neighbor being murdered down the street?”

Where, and when, do YOU draw your line in the sand?

I drew mine 18 years ago after becoming outraged when I realized I had been lied to on an epic scale involving nearly all government officials, the mainstream media, and my professional design associations. That’s when I started my fight. And I’m just an architect.

But I’ve made a hell of an impact in the last 18 years — creating the successful organization Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, signing up 3,600 of them to demand a real investigation, presenting 700 times, speaking in 3 world tours and a hundred American cities to groups of 100 to 3,000, all accompanied by radio & TV interviews now numbering close to 800.

Maybe you don’t want to do that. Maybe you can’t. And, you don’t have to. It’s not expected of you.

That particular mission has, for whatever reason, been laid upon my shoulders and I continue to accept it, in fact, relish it. And so does Gail.

But we hope that your conscience will tell you that you must find a way to at least support those of us who can and who are doing that critical work.

Well, there is indeed something you can do.

Gail and I are committed to staying in this fight for 9/11 Truth — through 2025 and beyond — IF you will commit to supporting our vital work.

You are our only sponsors, and we really need you right now.

Will you support us on an ongoing monthly basis?

That is the kind of support that keeps the lights on here at RichardGage911; keeps us speaking throughout the country, and keeps the interviews coming that will wake up millions more; and keeps us working on the docuseries 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom that will support a real and effective Grand Jury investigation.

There is also a need for your periodic One-Time donation if that is your preference:

You see, we are full-time 9/11 truthers. There’s no time for side jobs, though we are well-qualified and have been tempted during these hard times to seek such employment. But that would only pull us away from the mission that Divine Providence has set us upon. So we rely on God. And He is relying on you.

From the bottom of our hearts,

We are grateful for your response,

Richard & Gail

