RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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Andrew Teece's avatar
Andrew Teece
5d

Great work, Richard. Just watched the whole episode from start to finish. Hats off to James for hosting it, too.

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Eric Paffenroth's avatar
Eric Paffenroth
7d

Good job Richard.

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