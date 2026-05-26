Well, this is the video if you want to learn more about Richard Gage as a person back in high school, and as an architect, and my experience taking the 9/11 red pill. My interviewer likes to go into depth with his guests.

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James English is a Scottish podcast host and documentary maker, and a former reality TV personality, in addition to his comedy and modeling experience. He built a large audience through raw, unfiltered interviews on his show “Anything Goes,” which often covers controversial topics, interviews with whistleblowers, and stories of resilience.

He’s interviewed David Icke (1.7M views) and Andrew Tate (1.4M views).

He has more than 155K followers on X, and 785K subscribers on YouTube. The podcast has hundreds of episodes, with cumulative views/downloads exceeding 2 billion across platforms (YouTube, Spotify, Apple, etc.). So we were delighted to hear that he was in town here in the Northwest and wanted to interview us.

Key Evidence and Summary of the Controlled Demolition of the Three WTC Towers :

Building 7 (The Third Tower)

A 47-story skyscraper not hit by any plane collapsed at near free-fall speed (6 seconds) straight into its own footprint on 9/11 — a pattern consistent only with controlled demolition.

NIST’s own model required the simultaneous failure of 400 structural connections and the release of fires burning on multiple floors simultaneously to replicate the collapse — conditions their own simulation could not reproduce accurately.

The University of Alaska study (4-year, $300,000 forensic analysis) concluded fires did not cause the collapse, contradicting the official narrative.

Eyewitnesses — including FDNY Chief Pete Hayden and an anonymous structural engineer — described the building “bulging” and predicted collapse, suggesting foreknowledge inconsistent with a fire-only event.

BBC and other news outlets reported Building 7’s collapse before it happened, indicating a pre-written script.

The Twin Towers

Both towers fell at near free-fall acceleration with no meaningful resistance from the intact steel structure below the impact zones — physically impossible in a gravity-driven collapse.

Dozens of first responders, medical personnel, and civilians on record describe sequential flashes and explosions at lower floors before and during the collapse (156 witness accounts compiled by AE911Truth).

Multi-ton steel columns were ejected laterally 500–600 feet, embedding in surrounding buildings — impossible from gravitational collapse alone.

Active thermitic material (nano-thermite) was discovered in four independently collected WTC dust samples, published in a 2009 peer-reviewed paper. The substance ignites at 430°C and produces temperatures exceeding 2,500°C — consistent with the molten iron observed at Ground Zero for weeks after.

Iron microspheres (byproduct of thermite combustion) were found in abundance in WTC dust by the USGS and independent lab RJ Lee Group — no conventional fire explanation accounts for them.

Sulfidation of structural steel (melting and vaporizing at temperatures far beyond what office fires produce) was documented by FEMA’s own metallurgical report but excluded from the final NIST investigation.

The Official Narrative Failures

Lead NIST investigator John Gross publicly denied any evidence of molten steel — contradicting the FEMA report and multiple eyewitness accounts.

The 9/11 Commission was underfunded, restricted in scope, and co-chaired by commissioners who later admitted the full truth was withheld.

Crime scene steel was removed and sold for scrap within two weeks — destruction of evidence in what would legally be a crime scene.

Over 3,600 architects and engineers have signed AE911Truth’s petition demanding a new independent investigation.

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