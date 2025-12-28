We’ve brought four episodes to you already, and Episode 5 is TONIGHT! Did you miss the first four episodes? There’s still time to catch up before the pithiest one yet, Episode 5, is broadcast LIVE TONIGHT - Sunday at 5 pm Pacific / 8 pm Eastern. This episode includes the most powerful evidence yet for the controlled demolition of World Trade Center Building 7 — “The Unmistakable Evidence of Explosions — Ignored by NIST.”

Watch the LIVE Broadcast!

In Episode 5, we examine NIST's denial of explosions and witnesses of explosions at World Trade Center Building 7, and watch directly the testimony of exactly such witnesses. We'll see the evidence of explosions in the behavior of the building, the resulting pyroclastic-like clouds, and the seismic signals from a nearby seismology station 10 seconds before the building drops like a rock.

Experts & Eyewitnesses for Episode 5 include: Mark Lillie, Explosives Engineer; Andre Rousseau, Geophysics/Seismology expert; Erik Lawyer, Seattle Fire Dept., Ret., founder of Firefighters for 9/11 Truth; David Chandler, Physics Instructor; and Capt. Richard Patterson, FDNY, 9/11 First Responder.

Watch the Episode 5 Trailer Now:

Visit the 911C2C Website!

9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom brings alive the 60 exhibits of the 9/11 WTC Evidence that have already been submitted to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Mick Harrison, Public Interest Attorney affiliated with the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, and I were filmed in a Washington, DC board room with our stand-in Grand Jurors. We’ve assembled more than 2 dozen technical experts in their fields, along with the 9/11 first responders — eyewitnesses to the explosive evidence.

Co-Produce the 911C2C Film Series!

Episode 1: Introduction to the Public

We oriented the public to the upcoming series, “Taking Hard Evidence of the 9/11 Crimes to Court. We gave you insight into the mission of Mick Harrison and me and our respective organizations — The Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and RichardGage911. We also let everybody know how you can get involved as a virtual Grand Juror, evaluating the evidence and providing feedback as the series progresses.

Episode 2: Grand Jury Meets Fires of WTC 7 & Deception of NIST

Attorney Mick Harrison and Architect Richard Gage, AIA, introduce the mission of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Truth and RichardGage911 to the Grand Jurors, along with the evidence of the few, small, and scattered fires at Building 7 that are claimed by NIST to have brought it down.

We destroy the NIST theory — with the help of our panel of experts for this episode: Firefighter Captain Raul Angulo and Firefighter Erik Lawyer from Seattle FD; fmr. Fire Chief & Commissioner Chris Gioia from Franklin Square in NY; High-rise Architect David Mack; and Fire Protection Engineer Brendan Murphy.

Episode 3: Grand Jury Confronts the Sudden, Symmetrical, Free-Fall of WTC 7

We, Attorney Mick Harrison and Architect Richard Gage, AIA, introduce the signature features of Controlled Demolition to the Grand Jurors, along with the WTC 7 evidence that matches those features.

Our expert witnesses demolish NIST’s theory of collapse — normal office fires. They include Structural Engineers Kamal Obeid and Steve Dusterwald; High-rise Architect Richard Wallace; Architectural Engineer Ross Muir; Veteran Physics Teacher David Chandler; and Professional Explosives Loader Tom Sullivan.

Episode 4: NIST’s Collapse Initiation Theory and Computer Modeling — a Potemkin Village

We examine NIST’s flawed World Trade Center Building 7 collapse initiation theory and explore the numerous problems with their computer modeling of this building’s collapse.

We expose each of the manipulations — from the exaggerated fires that they claimed induced the thermal expansion of long-span beams pushing a girder off of its seat on column 12, causing floor 13 to fall on 12 and so on for 9 floors, in what they claim is a progressive collapse that then moved from one end of the building to the other in 5 seconds, gutting the interior of the building before the exterior falls in free-fall acceleration.

We then reveal the 4-year structural re-evaluation of the WTC 7 collapse by one of the top forensic structural engineers in the country, Prof. Leroy Hulsey at the University of Alaska. This dynamic element analysis concluded that fire couldn’t have brought Building 7 down at all, much less suddenly, symmetrically, at free-fall acceleration into its own footprint in under 7 seconds. All of the columns in the building had to have been removed all at once — starting at the lower floors — which is what is done in a controlled demolition.

Our experts for this episode include: Prof. Leroy Hulsey, SE, Structural Engineer; Roland Angle, PE, Civil/Structural Engineer; Kamal Obeid, SE, Structural Engineer; Scott Grainger, FPE, Fire Protection Engineer; and Tony Szamboti, ME, Mechanical Engineer.

We plan on submitting these powerful evidence-based episodes to the actual Grand Jurors via a federal judge, along with the Grand Jury Petition mentioned earlier, and will format the total of 12 C2C episodes specifically for them.

Don’t miss any of the 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom episodes! Share them with like-minded friends, and skeptics as well! We must wake up the public in order to ensure our victory in the judicial system via the Grand Jury, and the legislative branch via Sen. Ron Johnson’s promised Senate Hearings on 9/11. Please do your part today:

Be a Part of 9/11: C2C !!

We’ll see you at the Premier of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom on Sunday, December 28 at 5 pm Pacific / 8 pm Eastern!