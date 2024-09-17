We were delighted to present to our LIVE audience of several thousand on the 9th & 10th of September — the Premiere of this 30-episode series!

The full 30-episode series will be released to the public and, later, submitted to a New York Criminal Grand Jury. It’s a deep dive into the explosive evidence of the destruction of the 3 World Trade Center Skyscrapers on 9/11.

Featured in upcoming episodes will be key witnesses and technical experts interviewed by architect Richard Gage, AIA, and insightful legal analysis by attorney Mick Harrison, Litigation Director of the Lawyers’ Committee, who advises the Jurors on the legal relevance of each component of the evidence and how they can be used to identify and indict the real perpetrators of 9/11!

The first 15 episodes expose the overwhelming and irrefutable evidence of the incendiary implosion of Building 7. We filmed on the steps of the US Supreme Court, US District Court, and in our DC Grand Jury boardroom with our stand-in Grand Jurors, using the best film crew in Washington DC !!

The rest of the series dives straight into the explosive destruction of the Twin Towers.

