In this episode, we demolish NIST’s theory of collapse (normal office fires) with the help of our new and incredible Panel of Experts: Structural Engineers Kamal Obeid and Steve Dusterwald, Highrise Architect Richard Wallace, Architectural Engineer Ross Muir, Veteran Physics Teacher David Chandler, and Professional Explosives Loader Tom Sullivan.

Attorney Mick Harrison and Architect Richard Gage, AIA, introduce the signature features of Controlled Demolition to the Grand Jurors, along with the WTC 7 evidence that matches those features.

Join the Experts to evaluate the legally dispositive evidence and assist in the legal process — such as a sudden and symmetrical onset of collapse across the entire roofline proving that “all the columns had to have been removed simultaneously; that it is physically impossible for a free-falling building to crush massive steel columns at the same time; and that a mere 6-story pile left in the footprint of a previously 47-story building means that all the column-to-beam connections also had to have been severed, which is also physically impossible due to small scattered office fires.”

Episode 3 Summary:

In our previous Episode 2, attorney Mick Harrison and Richard Gage, along with a cadre of firefighters and fire protection engineers, examined the role of fires in the destruction of World Trade Center 7 on September 11, 2001, challenging the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) assertion that these fires caused the collapse.

Episode 3 now explores alternative explanations for the collapse, focusing on controlled demolition due to the sudden, symmetrical descent of the building, a characteristic typically seen in planned demolitions, not natural disasters like fires or earthquakes.

Various experts, including structural engineers and demolition professionals, provide detailed analyses to counter NIST's claims, emphasizing that the rapid, uniform collapse could only be achieved through precise compromises of the building's structural components.

This episode also highlights NIST’s flawed investigations, discrepancies in their reports, and the impossibility of their fire-based collapse theory, proposing that the evidence overwhelmingly supports the use of explosives.

Our next Episode, #4, promises to delve deeper into NIST's collapse initiation theory and present an independent study from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, challenging the official narrative with compelling forensic evidence.

We invite YOU to participate as virtual grand jurors in the quest for justice for 9/11 victims. Learn how you can participate directly!

