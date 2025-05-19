After our rocky internet glitched us out tonight, we finally get into your hands the solid expert testimony from our panel of experts! The video, Episode 3 of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom, is here! It is "The Grand Jury Confronts the Sudden, Symmetrical, Free-Fall Destruction of WTC Building 7!"

The board members of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, along with Gail and I, will attempt again next Sunday at 5pm Pacific, 8pm Eastern, to host a full panel to bring to you LIVE our formal introduction and showing of this Episode, a full Q&A session to follow. So, stand by for that notice later this week.

But you don’t have to wait to see Episode 3, where our expert witnesses demolish NIST’s theory of collapse —

normal office fires. They include Structural Engineers Kamal Obeid and Steve Dusterwald, Highrise Architect Richard Wallace, Architectural Engineer Ross Muir, Veteran Physics Teacher David Chandler, and Professional Explosives Loader Tom Sullivan.

We, Attorney Mick Harrison and Architect Richard Gage, AIA, introduce the signature features of Controlled Demolition to the Grand Jurors, along with the WTC 7 evidence that matches those features.

We invite you to join the experts and evaluate the legally dispositive evidence and assist in the legal process — such as a sudden and symmetrical onset of collapse across the entire roofline proving that “all the columns had to have been removed simultaneously; that it is physically impossible for a free-falling building to crush massive steel columns at the same time; and that a mere 6-story pile left in the footprint of a previously 47-story building means that all the column-to-beam connections also had to have been severed, which is also physically impossible due to small scattered office fires.

Let us know how YOU evaluate the evidence and testimony presented in this third installment of a dozen total episodes in this docu-series from the 9/11 Truth Movement. YOU can participate in the legal process along with us as a virtual Grand Juror! Don’t be left out of the 9/11 justice process. Join us today with your comments on Episode 3!

Also, consider co-producing 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom today. Your donation will help us complete the post-production editing work that Stev in Australia is so beautifully stitching together as we speak!

