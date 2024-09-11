On this day, when we ponder the catastrophic events of 9/11/01 and the horrible loss of life, we at RichardGage911 and the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry expose the truth about the destruction of the 3 World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11 in our new documentary film series. Over the last 2 days we premiered Episode #1 — Public Orientation of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom to more than 6,000 viewers on 5 different social media platforms.

Our panel of the LC911 board members, with whom we partnered here at RichardGage911 to produce this vital work, spoke at the Livestreamed 2 1/2 hour Premiere Event which you can watch here.

Watch Now "Episode #1 — Public Orientation 9/11 Crime Scene to Courtroom":

The full 30-episode series will be released to the public and, later, submitted to a New York Criminal Grand Jury. It’s a deep dive into the explosive evidence of the destruction of the 3 World Trade Center Skyscrapers on 9/11.

Featured are key witnesses and technical experts interviewed by architect Richard Gage, AIA, and insightful legal analysis by attorney Mick Harrison, Litigation Director of the Lawyers’ Committee, who advises the Jurors on the legal relevance of each component of the evidence and how they can be used to identify and indict the real perpetrators of 9/11.

Watch the TRAILER to "9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom":

Learn More at 911C2C.org