“Episode 1 - 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom,” September 9

5pm Pacific / 8pm Eastern

Become Our Vital Partner and Co-Produce this historic film series with your partners RichardGage911 and the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, as we premiere “Episode #1 –9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom” on Sept 9, 2024 at 5pm Pacific / 8:00 PM Eastern:

The full 30-episode series will be released to the public and, later, submitted to a New York Criminal Grand Jury. It’s a deep dive into the explosive evidence of the destruction of the 3 World Trade Center Skyscrapers on 9/11.

Featured are key witnesses and technical experts interviewed by architect Richard Gage, AIA, and insightful legal analysis by attorney Mick Harrison, Litigation Director of the Lawyers’ Committee, who advises the Jurors on the legal relevance of each component of the evidence and how they can be used to identify and indict the real perpetrators of 9/11!

The first 15 episodes expose the overwhelming and irrefutable evidence of the incendiary implosion of Building 7. We filmed on the steps of the US Supreme Court, US District Court, and in our DC Grand Jury board room with our stand-in Grand Jurors, using the best film crew in Washington DC !!

The rest of the series dives straight into the explosive destruction of the Twin Towers. DON’T MISS the Premiere: Episode 1, “Public Orientation”, on Sept 9th at 5pm Pacific (8pm Eastern)

