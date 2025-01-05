Don't miss this dynamic LIVE-IN-PERSON BROADCAST with RichardGage911 and the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry! We introduce the 1-hour+ film, then show it live, then take Questions from YOU!

It’s all about Episode #2 of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom! “"The Grand Jury Meets the Fires of WTC 7 — and the Deception of NIST"

Attorney Mick Harrison and Architect Richard Gage, AIA, introduce the mission of the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Truth and RichardGage911 to the Grand Jurors, along with the evidence of the few, small, and scattered fires at Building 7 that are claimed by NIST to have brought it down.

Watch the Trailer for Episode #2:

We destroy NIST - with the help of our panel of experts for this episode: Firefighter Captain Raul Angulo and Firefighter Erik Lawyer from from Seattle FD, fmr. Fire Chief & Commissioner Chris Gioia from Franklin Square in NY, Highrise Architect David Mack, and Fire Protection Engineer Brendan Murphy!

You will be joining them to evaluate the evidence and assist in the legal process, learning for instance that office fires have never brought down a steel-framed fire-protected skyscraper in history. We then dive into the rampant corruption of NIST at Building 7.

