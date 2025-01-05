Watch LIVE — Episode #2 of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom | Sunday, January 5th, 4pm Pacific (7pm eastern)
"The Grand Jury Meets the Fires of WTC 7 — and the Deception of NIST"
Don't miss this dynamic LIVE-IN-PERSON BROADCAST with RichardGage911 and the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry! We introduce the 1-hour+ film, then show it live, then take Questions from YOU!
Attorney Mick Harrison and Architect Richard Gage, AIA, introduce the mission of the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Truth and RichardGage911 to the Grand Jurors, along with the evidence of the few, small, and scattered fires at Building 7 that are claimed by NIST to have brought it down.
Watch the Trailer for Episode #2:
We destroy NIST - with the help of our panel of experts for this episode: Firefighter Captain Raul Angulo and Firefighter Erik Lawyer from from Seattle FD, fmr. Fire Chief & Commissioner Chris Gioia from Franklin Square in NY, Highrise Architect David Mack, and Fire Protection Engineer Brendan Murphy!
You will be joining them to evaluate the evidence and assist in the legal process, learning for instance that office fires have never brought down a steel-framed fire-protected skyscraper in history. We then dive into the rampant corruption of NIST at Building 7.
Len Ber, MD
Jan 07, 2025
After months of investigations of my Substack subscribers data, as well as Targeted Justice and Ana Toledo, we discovered how subscribers e-mails have been handled.
Someone is logging into the accounts, and deleting existing subscribers from the list, while replacing them with the “dummy” e-mail accounts.
Because of this, the total number of subscribers remains about the same, but real subscribers stop receiving notifications when new articles are published.
If you are a subscriber, please make sure that your account is active, and you are receiving updates. If you have been unsubscribed, please re-subscribe, and let both Substack and the Substack Newsletters know this has happened.
Listened; very interesting. Never know fire suppression deactivated on WTC7 morning of 9/11. SO many smoking guns. I do not trust Trump; I heard all the Israel implications & agree. But, Trump is Z ; not for spirit but for power. He ain’t gonna …..
Remember he said he didn’t release JFK because it was SO bad. This 9/12 truth even worse.
Glad you’re patient. Vey awesome comprehensive strategy you have @Richard Gage, AIA - Architect
Someone needs to get Thomas Massie to look at this; he’s best current Congress person.