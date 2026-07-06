Watch: Jimmy Dore and Roger Waters talk UK Inquest for Geoff Campbell 9/11 Death, "Turning the Tide 2026"
By International Center for 9/11 Justice
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, once again on The Jimmy Dore Show, voiced his full-throated emotional and financial support for Matt Campbell’s historic legal effort to secure a new inquest into the death of his brother, Geoff, who was killed in the destruction of the North Tower on September 11, 2001.
This week on The Jimmy Dore Show, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters once again voiced his full-throated support for Matt Campbell’s historic legal effort to secure a new inquest into the death of his brother, Geoff, who was killed in the destruction of the North Tower on September 11, 2001.
In the powerful 30-minute interview, Waters passionately urged viewers to support Matt’s UK Supreme Court case, calling it humanity’s best opportunity to uncover the truth about 9/11. He also revealed that he has personally donated $100,000 to the effort, which he described as a fight for justice “on behalf of the whole human race.”
Toward the end of the conversation, Waters and Dore looked ahead to Turning the Tide 2026, where both are scheduled to speak live in New York on September 11 and 12, respectively. They both expressed excitement about meeting each other in person.
If you haven’t already done so, please consider making a donation to Matt Campbell’s Crowdfunder to help make this landmark legal case possible. Also, stay tuned for some major media appearances, including Piers Morgan, in the next two weeks, that should help bring Matt’s mission closer to its goal!
And if you’d like to see Roger Waters, Jimmy Dore, and dozens of other leading 9/11 Truth voices all in one place, be sure to secure your tickets now for Turning the Tide 2026. The early bird offer ends July 15!
One suspects that the CIA, MI6 and Mossad have very close connections so 911 Truth will need a lot of luck for this expensive legal effort to get anywhere. If people keep a very close eye on exactly what happens if this case manages to get the go ahead in the UK, and is not entirely hidden from view by the usual false claim of national security, then the identities of the journalists and politicians involved in trying to sweep this effort under the carpet could be a useful lead.
The Paradigm Threat Good-Actor / Historic Antibody reading of 9/11: a ~80-year interagency struggle between a rogue CIA–British–MI6 pipeline (slow-burn holy war, religion capture, endless war) and antibody factions (NSA/SIGINT lineage, document leakers, sovereign national actors) who pre-empted the script by staging terrorism early, publicly, and at home—destroying WTC 7 (CIA NY station), forcing a War on Terror instead of covert holy war, and severing CIA domestic autonomy. Landmark NSA act: historian Robert Hanyok’s Gulf of Tonkin SIGINT audit (2001) and 2002–2005 declassification fight—proof the second attack did not occur and SIGINT was skewed—parallel to Ellsberg (1971). Modern conflicts read as agency vs agency across borders, not nation vs nation.
Investigation: Good-Actor Theory of 9/11 — Interagency War, Antibodies, and the Eighty-Year Script
https://paradigmthreat.net/events/false_flag/investigations/good-actor-theory-interagency-antibody-investigation.md
#GoodActor #911 #Antibody #CIA #NSA #Interagency #HolyWar #SpeciesVirus #DeepState #FalseFlag #JackRyan #GhostWar #PredictiveProgramming