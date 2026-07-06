Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, once again on The Jimmy Dore Show, voiced his full-throated emotional and financial support for Matt Campbell’s historic legal effort to secure a new inquest into the death of his brother, Geoff, who was killed in the destruction of the North Tower on September 11, 2001.

This week on The Jimmy Dore Show, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters once again voiced his full-throated support for Matt Campbell’s historic legal effort to secure a new inquest into the death of his brother, Geoff, who was killed in the destruction of the North Tower on September 11, 2001.

In the powerful 30-minute interview, Waters passionately urged viewers to support Matt’s UK Supreme Court case, calling it humanity’s best opportunity to uncover the truth about 9/11. He also revealed that he has personally donated $100,000 to the effort, which he described as a fight for justice “on behalf of the whole human race.”

Roger Waters has befriended Matt Campbell & his mission, and joined the 9/11 Truth Movement!

Toward the end of the conversation, Waters and Dore looked ahead to Turning the Tide 2026, where both are scheduled to speak live in New York on September 11 and 12, respectively. They both expressed excitement about meeting each other in person.

If you haven’t already done so, please consider making a donation to Matt Campbell’s Crowdfunder to help make this landmark legal case possible. Also, stay tuned for some major media appearances, including Piers Morgan, in the next two weeks, that should help bring Matt’s mission closer to its goal!

And if you’d like to see Roger Waters, Jimmy Dore, and dozens of other leading 9/11 Truth voices all in one place, be sure to secure your tickets now for Turning the Tide 2026. The early bird offer ends July 15!

Watch the Interview

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