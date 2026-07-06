RichardGage911

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Andrew Morris's avatar
Andrew Morris
7d

One suspects that the CIA, MI6 and Mossad have very close connections so 911 Truth will need a lot of luck for this expensive legal effort to get anywhere. If people keep a very close eye on exactly what happens if this case manages to get the go ahead in the UK, and is not entirely hidden from view by the usual false claim of national security, then the identities of the journalists and politicians involved in trying to sweep this effort under the carpet could be a useful lead.

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Paradigm Threat's avatar
Paradigm Threat
7d

The Paradigm Threat Good-Actor / Historic Antibody reading of 9/11: a ~80-year interagency struggle between a rogue CIA–British–MI6 pipeline (slow-burn holy war, religion capture, endless war) and antibody factions (NSA/SIGINT lineage, document leakers, sovereign national actors) who pre-empted the script by staging terrorism early, publicly, and at home—destroying WTC 7 (CIA NY station), forcing a War on Terror instead of covert holy war, and severing CIA domestic autonomy. Landmark NSA act: historian Robert Hanyok’s Gulf of Tonkin SIGINT audit (2001) and 2002–2005 declassification fight—proof the second attack did not occur and SIGINT was skewed—parallel to Ellsberg (1971). Modern conflicts read as agency vs agency across borders, not nation vs nation.

Investigation: Good-Actor Theory of 9/11 — Interagency War, Antibodies, and the Eighty-Year Script

https://paradigmthreat.net/events/false_flag/investigations/good-actor-theory-interagency-antibody-investigation.md

#GoodActor #911 #Antibody #CIA #NSA #Interagency #HolyWar #SpeciesVirus #DeepState #FalseFlag #JackRyan #GhostWar #PredictiveProgramming

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