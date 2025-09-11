Day 1 of this historic livestreamed 9/11 Truth conference was epic, even with the early morning snafu in the livestream feed, (you didn’t get to see my slides) but I gave my clearest 30-minute delivery of the WTC evidence ever!

About 10 of us also met privately with Senator Ron Johnson in his office for another incredible encounter. This was the first time a sitting senator has invited us to their office to discuss the WTC 9/11 evidence and develop a path forward for a real 9/11 investigation. He’s offering us a platform in Congress — if we can publish our scientific forensic evidence and eyewitness testimony in a volume — which we are going to do!

Senator Ron Johnson also gave us the keynote address at Turning the Tide last night - yet again “offering a platform” - if we handle it well… and we will.

Represented at the meeting in the Hart Senate Office Building were 9/11 families, architects, engineers, firefighters, academics — we had our bases covered, and he and his staff were moved. We were stunned by the positive outcome of this meeting. More later on this meeting. For now… don’t miss Day 2!

Now watch Day 2 of this once in a lifetime conference free 5 PM Eastern TODAY Sept 11 — the 24th Anniversary of 9/11:

Thursday, September 11th: Reflection and Action

Clayton Morris and Tucker Carlson , "Live Broadcast Introduction and Conversation with Tucker Carlson"

Jason Bermas and Special Guests, "Remembrances and Prayers"

Matt , brother of Geoff Campbell, "Justice for Geoff: The Battle to Reopen His Inquest"

Bob Mcilvaine , father of Bobby Mcilvaine, "My Journey for Truth" (via Iivestream)

Bill Brinnier , best friend of Frank De Martini, "What Searching for the Truth of 9/11 Means to Me"

Barbara Honegger , "Making History by Officializing the 9/11 Facts"

Former US Rep. Curt Weldon , "BOX ALARM 9/11 — The Awakening"

Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer , "The Unanswered Questions of the 9/11 Attack: The Unexplained and Unexplored Facts"

Former US Rep. Dennis Kucinich

Here's the recording for Day 1 of 'Turning the Tide — 9/11 Justice in 2025'

Watch Day 1: Wednesday, September 10th: New Evidence

Clayton Morris (Redacted), "Live Broadcast Introduction"

with Tucker Carlson “9/11 Lies”

Madhava Setty, MD, "How Do We Turn the Tide?"

Richard Gage, AIA, "New Evidence: The Explosive Destruction of the 3 WTC Skyscrapers on 9/11"

Dr. Niels Harrit, "The Chemistry of 9/11: A Coherent Collapse Scenario for the Twin Towers"

Ted Walter , "Earthshaking Revelations: Toward Incontrovertible Seismic Evidence of Pre-Impact Explosions"

US Senator Ron Johnson , "Will Legitimate Questions Ever Be Answered?"

Jonathan Cole, PE, "Premiere of 'Where the Towers Went: An Evaluation of Judy Wood's DEW Hypothesis"'

Dr. Piers Robinson, "Preliminary Evaluation of Flight Simulator Data Concerning the Control of UA 175 and AA77"

Dr. Aaron Good, "The Gray Alliance: How Neoconservatism Took Over the American 'Deep State"'

Sandra and Gene Laratonda, "Preview of September 11th Day of Action at the Capitol"

