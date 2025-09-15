You missed a day?! No worries. All three powerful days of “Turning The Tide” were livestreamed and are now archived and available to watch for FREE on REDACTED!

September 10th: New 9/11 Evidence

Here’s the Day 1 Line-up:

Clayton Morris (Redacted), "Live Broadcast Introduction"

Tucker Carlson “The 9/11 Files” [unfortunately, due to the tragic murder of his good friend Charlie Kirk, Tucker cancelled all of his appearances, including with us. He was going to address the 9/11 Truth Movement, and premiere his 5-part documentary “9/11 Lies,” which will now be released on September 23.]

Madhava Setty, MD, "How Do We Turn the Tide?"

Richard Gage, AIA, "New Evidence: The Explosive Destruction of the 3 WTC Skyscrapers on 9/11" [ See the PowerPoint Slides for this presentation — there was a glitch on the livestream for this one. ]

Dr. Niels Harrit, "The Chemistry of 9/11: A Coherent Collapse Scenario for the Twin Towers" [ See the PowerPoint Slides for this presentation — there was a glitch on the livestream for this one. ]

Ted Walter , "Earthshaking Revelations: Toward Incontrovertible Seismic Evidence of Pre-Impact Explosions"

US Senator Ron Johnson , "Will Legitimate Questions Ever Be Answered?" We, the above group representing Architects, Engineers, Firefighters, Lawyers, and 9/11 Family Members, met privately with Senator Ron Johnson for an hour in his office at the Hart Senate Office Building. We established our mutual goal of a new 9/11 investigation - and how to get there!

Jonathan Cole, PE, "Premiere of 'Where the Towers Went: An Evaluation of Judy Wood's DEW Hypothesis"

Dr. Piers Robinson, "Preliminary Evaluation of Flight Simulator Data Concerning the Control of UA 175 and AA77"

Dr. Aaron Good, "The Gray Alliance: How Neoconservatism Took Over the American 'Deep State"'

Sandra and Gene Laratonda, "Preview of September 11th Day of Action at the Capitol"

September 11th: Reflection and Action

Clayton Morris and Tucker Carlson , "Live Broadcast Introduction and Conversation with Tucker Carlson"

Jason Bermas and Special Guests, "Remembrances and Prayers"

Matt Campbell, brother of Geoff Campbell, "Justice for Geoff: The Battle to Reopen His Inquest"

Bob McIlvaine , father of Bobby McIlvaine, "My Journey for Truth" (via Iivestream)

Bill Brinnier, best friend of Frank De Martini, "What Searching for the Truth of 9/11 Means to Me"

Barbara Honegger, "Making History by Officializing the 9/11 Facts"

Former US Rep. Curt Weldon, "BOX ALARM 9/11 — The Awakening"

Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer, "The Unanswered Questions of the 9/11 Attack: The Unexplained and Unexplored Facts"

Elizabeth Murray, "The Day the World Was Deceived: A CIA Insider's 9/11 Story"

Former US Rep. Dennis Kucinich

John Kiriakou, whisleblower, former CIA officer

September 12th: The Pentagon Discussion

Introduction to the issues

Clayton Morris, "Live Broadcast Introduction"

Dr. Piers Robinson, "Consensus and Dissensus Within the 9/11 Truth Community"

Mick Harrison, Esq. "Investigating the 9/11 Pentagon Incident: A Roadmap for Using FOIA and Subpoenas"

The Case for No Large Plane Impact

Xander Arena, "Deconstructing the Alleged Pentagon Flight Path Based on Video Analysis and Energy Calculations"

Craig McKee, "Staging the scene: Evidence for the north-of­ Citgo flight path and the faking of a 757 crash at the Pentagon"

Barbara Honegger, "Evidence the Plane Destroyed at the Pentagon Was Not Flight 77"

The Case for a Large Plane Impact

David Chandler, "Evidence that American Airlines Flight 77 Struck the Pentagon"

Roundtable Discussion

Wayne Coste, PE.

David Chandler

Craig McKee

Barbara Honegger

Dr. Niels Harrit

Xander Arena

(Moderators: Dr. Piers Robinson, Sandra Laratonda, Prof. Richard Ellefritz)

Closing Remarks

by Sandra Laratonda

“This has been an absolutely incredible week.

We've had many 9/11 anniversary events in the past, some more memorable than others, but truly none like the one that is just wrapping up. What started small and humble and likely to be contained within our 9/11 “echo chamber” soon blew up into something that was larger than all of us. And it wasn't long before we knew that the tide, indeed, was turning.

The speakers of the week came from everywhere - from across the United States, from Germany, Great Britain, Canada, and Denmark, and they brought with them their knowledge, their field of expertise, their passion, and a deep sincerity in their search for Truth, each in their own way.

We had Science 101 with both architect Richard Gage and chemistry professor Niels Harrit. We were presented eye-opening new research by Dr. Piers Robinson regarding flight simulator results and seismic findings by IC911 Director Ted Walter. Civil Engineer Jonathan Cole made a bold case for controlled demolitions in response to the Directed Energy Weapon theory as a mechanism of destruction.

We were offered legal updates and insights by Barbara Honegger and 9/11 family member Matt Campbell, and a geopolitical lesson by Dr. Aaron Good.

We had testimonials from people who know the system from the inside - CIA whistleblowers John Kiriakou, Elizabeth Murray, and from the DIA, Lt Col Anthony Schaffer. Plus, we had current and former politicians taking an unapologetic stand that runs counter to the same rehashed talking points we've cynically become accustomed to. Former congressmen Curt Weldon and Dennis Kucinich exemplified what bipartisanship looks like and how it can work when the focus is on principles, not on advantage. And, needless to say, Ron Johnson's appearance was nothing short of inspirational as, in the private meeting with him, he offered the platform of hearings on 9/11 in the Senate.

This kind of presence, from a sitting Senator, was unprecedented. The tide, indeed, seemed to be turning.

Bob McIlvaine, father of Bobby McIlvaine, and Bill Brinnier, best friend of Frank DeMartini, opened their hearts about the pain they still grapple with, while firefighters Erik Lawyer and Christopher Gioia reminded us of the tragic loss of life among the firefighters.

Our emcees, Madhava Setty and Jason Bermas, provided the perfect backdrop to stitch the presentations together into a coherent whole.

We were thrilled when Tucker Carlson offered to introduce our event on the 2nd day, that of September 11th (not to mention that he was releasing his own 5 episodes on 9/11), Anyone who has been in the 9/11 Truth movement long enough knows how far he has come. That alone was a sign of how much the tide had turned.

But tragedy struck on September 10th in a way that shook us all, and had Tucker understandably bowing out of our event. Many of us are still processing the murder of Charlie Kirk, a man who exemplified the art of debate. He was unafraid to speak his mind and happy to tackle any subject presented to him. He railed against silence and truly believed that the only way to move things forward in society was by confronting the issues head-on, not running from them. Putting cards on the table rather than keeping them close to our chests.

He led by example, and I'm not sure how much, if any, courage this took him because he made it look so easy and natural. But he did show us that it could be done. That we don't have to be timid in our convictions. That we can embrace people who disagree with us. That we make more progress by having difficult conversations than by avoiding them.

This is what I would like his legacy to be. He will be missed.

The past few days have made it clearer than ever before that we need to give our truth a voice. That there's power, and a tremendous sense of relief, when we unapologetically, but respectfully, stand for our principles.

I have shared the following message every 11th-of-the-month for years:

"Those who say 9/11 is a thing of the past are completely disconnected from reality. There is no statute of limitations on mass murder and treason. For me, the fact that it is effectively hidden despite the mountain of evidence proving demolition is much more disturbing than the attacks themselves.



As the watershed event of our time, there is no more relevant issue. It makes a mockery of what we claim to be our most sacred social and civil institutions, revealing the so-called 'pillars of society' as frauds: law enforcement, intelligence, the military, the entire political, academic (with few exceptions, forced into early retirement) & media establishments, across all spectra. All are tarred through the complicity of silence and denial.



Most dangerous of all, I fear, is our own silence. The countless millions of us who know the truth and yet continue to remain silent, so strong is our need for social inclusion and acceptance. Never mind that the evidence is irrefutable and easy to understand.



All of the draconian legislation the attacks served as pretext for, is still on the books, police departments across the US are still depots for 'surplus' military hardware, privacy is a thing of the past, and, provided the correct designation is given, (by the government itself) any citizen may be legally disappeared, i.e. arrested and held indefinitely with no due process.



All of this should frighten the hell out of people, but because their favorite TV talking heads are not upset about it, and conspiracy theories are loony ideas for weak-minded people, they are just incapable of taking it on, evidence and ethics be damned."

For the first time, sharing it just yesterday, I felt like maybe, just maybe, it had lost a bit of its relevance. We are no longer relegated to lowly conspiracy theorists. We have normalized asking difficult questions. We've become louder in our quest for truth. We're starting to create major ripples.

The tide truly seems to be turning.

There's still a long way to go, but we may just have reached the tipping point.

We want to thank all the speakers who made such an impact this week. We want to thank those dedicated advocates who came from across the US to attend this conference. We want to thank everyone who couldn't come but instead donated to make it happen. We want to thank the many who watched the livestream, and especially Clayton Morris and Redacted for livestreaming the event.

We would like to acknowledge the organisations who have worked so hard to make it all happen - DC 9/11 Truth, RichardGage911, the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, Firefighters for 9/11 Truth, (the 9/11 WarRoom) and last, but certainly not least, the International Center for 9/11 Justice, especially Ted Walter, their executive director, without whom absolutely none of this would have been possible.

And finally, we would like to leave you with a quote by the late, great, Graeme MacQueen: “The story of 9/11 is rather bitter and dark, so let me add this. The story is not over yet. It’s up to us to construct a humane ending to this story — an ending which has justice and truth in it. That’s our job, so let’s do it.”

The VIP Speakers luncheon was a very special occasion encouraging fellowship and the gifting of a piece of WTC 7 granite panels to each VIP!

Our honored speakers, Jon Cole and Niels Harrit enjoy chatting with the VIP’s who graciously donated $911 each to make this conference possible.

The RichardGage911 table hosted by Gail Gage provided attendees with the most popular 9/11 documentaries, but the Turning The Tide T-shirts were the biggest hit!

These Day 3 speakers on the Pentagon issue meet in private to cover the ground rules for their debate on this quite sensitive issue in the 9/11 Truth Movement.

Gail finally escaped her busy tabling work to join me during the Pentagon debate and heard each of the arguments in turn. Ask her what she learned!

Pernilla and Niels Harrit flew all the way from Copenhagen to speak to us about incendiaries and explosives at the World Trade Center — and contributed to the Pentagon discussion as well.

Congressmen Thomas Massie was nabbed by our team, Ted Walter and Madhava Setty, during the “Day of Action” on Capital Hill, September 11. Massie was favorable to a new 9/11 investigation.

Key players in the 9/11 Truth Movement had the chance to connect face-to-face for the first time at Turning The Tide!

Erik checks out the available 9/11 documentaries. See many more in the RG911 store !

