Honegger examines the Modus Operandi of “Wargames” and “Emergency-Response Exercises” in the Planning, Execution, & Cover-up of the 9/11 Attacks.

Why did the 9/11 Commission claim that the Sept. 11th attacks were due to “a failure of imagination” when the military and intelligence agencies were in fact conducting multiple pre-planned wargames and counterterrorism exercises on scenarios that mirrored the actual attacks that very morning?

And how could both President Bush and National Security Adviser Condolezza Rice say “no one could have imagined using planes as weapons” when NORAD was conducting its fifth consecutive exercise on just such scenarios on 9/11 itself?

What level of awareness did the National Security advisor have of these high-level exercises before 9/11?

What remote-control piloting technology was central to the 9/11 exercises? And how is it tied to Pentagon Comptroller Dov Zakheim and his private company’s secret airstrip?

Our guest is Barbara Honegger – investigative researcher, former White House Policy Analyst, Justice Dept. official, and 16-year Senior Military Affairs Journalist for the US Dept of Defense’s premiere science, technology and national security affairs graduate research university.

