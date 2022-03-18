If you missed this RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! video podcast earlier today then surely don’t miss this opportunity to watch the replay now!

Come and meet a visionary who has spent the better part of his career researching, imagining, and creating solutions to the most pressing problems that we face in our society today.

He pulls no punches pointing out these problems. We must first become aware of them - and their source - enormous problems such as mass deception on a global scale, and the vast hidden agenda by an unseen group of world controllers like the Rothschilds (yes - he names the names!) that require incredible lies to keep their aims hidden - in plain sight.

Manipulations of the public mind include the phenomena of False Flag events that have started almost every war in modern times - from World Wars 1 & 2 to Vietnam, to the numerous 9/11 wars including Afghanistan & Iraq, and now Ukraine.

He’s going there with us - because without our recognition of the problem we remain unable, even unwilling, to take part in the solution that would free ourselves from our own slavery.

But he says that we are focusing in this podcast primarily upon the solutions available - not at the level of the problems, but at a higher level which transcends them. My take on his mission is that he would see these problems, and their creators, not only solved, but rendered irrelevant. And that takes extraordinary vision and massive teamwork - which he shares with us in this podcast.

The solutions he talks about include “restoring the wholeness of natural systems - that have been intentionally destroyed.” Natural systems like the media which is already evolving with many successes in independent truth-based media (unmanipulated by corporations or politics); natural systems in education where public education is beginning to be more closely monitored and alternatives provided. Natural systems like energy where there are already success stories in the release of free energy technologies; and natural systems like money where the emerging blockchain technologies host independent and private exchanges of currency.

You can catch many more clues into the thinking of Foster and Kimberly Gamble in their first film “Thrive” in advance of seeing our podcast:

THRIVE is an unconventional documentary that lifts the veil on what's REALLY going on in our world by following the money upstream -- uncovering the global consolidation of power in nearly every aspect of our lives. Weaving together breakthroughs in science, consciousness and activism, THRIVE offers real solutions, empowering us with unprecedented and bold strategies for reclaiming our lives and our future.

And with even greater penetration into his global-solution-based reality, Foster discusses their most recent work “Thrive II”.

THRIVE II: This Is What It Takes - brings viewers behind the scenes with the people and innovations that have the power to transform life for everyone. Follow a journey across the globe investigating the most promising solutions in energy, health, consciousness, and non-coercive self-organizing while unpacking the underlying science, principles, and strategies that make them possible.

They didn’t stop there. They could have. But they didn’t. Foster discusses their latest project: Thrive Solutions Hub. It is the evolution of the vision painted in the Thrive movie sensations. It is an amazing set of tools for a world-wide but decentralized set of systems that is currently in beta testing with 150 groups and 600 individuals. It works with next-gen blockchain encrypted technologies with open source and de-centralization capable of world-wide instantaneous secure transactions and communications. This can create alternatives for freeing us from the multi-billion dollar corporations and their world control grid.

Sound too good to be true? Come and challenge Foster with the tough questions. He’s up for it.