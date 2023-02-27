Christina Tobin of "Free and Equal Elections" - on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED!

The US “war machine” was given the biggest boost of its enormous and ugly life following the false flag events on 9/11/01. And finally, the anti-war “movement” seems to have been resurrected:

At least a couple thousand rationally thinking & acting Americans flooded the Lincoln Memorial last week with some very strong messages and colorful language for the military industrial complex, the FED, and our “representatives” in Washington DC. Its about time!

Hopefully its just the beginning of such an awakening. At least they, in this case sponsored by the Libertarian Party with others, accomplished something that we in the 9/11 Truth Movement have attempted but could not succeed at: getting significant numbers of people to gather and make their voices heard. Of course it was crickets in the mainstream media. But our 9/11 truth friend, Christina Tobin, was right there in the heart of it!

Christina is the founder of Free & Equal Elections and the United We Stand festival. She is on top of this forbidden topic and has selectively injected the truth about 9/11 into the rising Independent political sector - including inviting us to speak on the explosive destruction of the 3 World Trade Center Skyscrapers on 9/11 at 4 of these events - with another coming up soon!

Christina was intimately involved in the Wash DC event last week, with a Green Room presence alongside the great speakers:

Thousands gathered in Washington DC - people from very diverse political backgrounds like we see in the 9/11 Truth Movement:

DC Journalist Max Blumenthal started off the event with harsh words:

“They don’t want you to be here today! They do not want an anti-war rally in this town…. our veterans betrayed…”

Max continues: “…This Rally has come under attack by the usual suspects in the MSM, but also by those who parade as progressive and antiwar. They say that the Right and the Left should NOT come together - that our [petty] differences must define and divide us….”

The sponsoring groups behind Rage Against the War Machine developed a list of demands. Maybe next year it will include “Expose the Truth About 9/11”!

List of Demands

Not One More Penny for War in Ukraine The Democrats and Republicans have armed Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in weapons and military aid. The war has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions, and is pushing us toward a nuclear WW3. Stop funding the war.

Negotiate Peace The US instigated the war in Ukraine with a coup on its democratically-elected government in 2014, and then sabotaged a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine in March. Pursue an immediate ceasefire and diplomacy to end the war.

Stop the War Inflation The war is accelerating inflation and increasing food, gas, and energy prices. The US blew up Russian gas pipelines to Europe, starving them of energy and deindustrializing their countries. End the war and stop increasing prices.

Disband NATO NATO expansion to Russia's border provoked the war in Ukraine. NATO is a warmongering relic of the Cold War. Disband it like the Warsaw Pact.

Global Nuclear De-Escalation The war in Ukraine has brought us to the edge of WW3 and nuclear war with Russia. US intelligence agencies estimate a one in four chance of nuclear war, which would plunge the world into nuclear winter and kill almost all life on Earth. Adopt a no-first-strike nuclear policy. Drawdown nuclear weapons worldwide.

Slash the Pentagon Budget Half of the federal discretionary budget goes to Pentagon. The military budget is $857 billion per year, and the Pentagon just failed its fifth straight audit. The Pentagon can only account for 39 percent of its $3.5 trillion in assets. Cut the military budget in half and return those funds to the American people.

Abolish the CIA and Military-Industrial Deep State The CIA and deep state are an unelected permanent government of intelligence agencies that run our country outside of constitutional and democratic control. They surveille Americans, manipulate the media, curtail free speech, blackmail politicians, infiltrate activist organizations, torture people, overthrow governments, and assassinated President John F. Kennedy. Abolish the CIA and deep state and restore a government of, by, and for the people.

Abolish War and Empire War and empire subjugate billions of people around the world to enrich a small group of elites. In just the past two decades, the US has waged and backed wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Ukraine, and other countries. End all US wars and regime change. Stop all military aid to other countries. End drone strikes. Close all US military bases abroad. Bring all US troops home. Build a world that guarantees every person freedom from war and empire in place of the collapsing US hegemonic world order.

Restore Civil Liberties Restore the constitutional liberties taken from us in the name of war and empire, including freedom of speech, the press, and assembly. End mass surveillance, repeal the Patriot Act, and restore the right to privacy and habeas corpus.

Free Julian Assange The US is charging Julian Assange with espionage and criminalizing our right to publish information that challenges the military-industrial deep state. He is imprisoned in the UK and being extradited to the US. The CIA plotted to assassinate him for exposing US war crimes. Free Julian Assange and all political prisoners.

The full livestream of the day-long event is certainly available to watch, and most of it right here:

There was a coalition of groups that set aside their differences in order to make this event happen. They united on objectives that they had in common. That’s what we need to do in the 9/11 Truth Movement.

We hope that you will actively work with Rage Against the War Machine - and also bring them the key missing component of the 9/11 Truth.

