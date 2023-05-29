Truth-tellers are her passion. The Truth Summit is her venue.

The question: who are these amazing people? Those who are hell bent to expose the official narrative: about the injections, about Communist infiltration, about the crimes of the educators, about the ionized sky, about 9/11, about MK Ultra, about the economic system, about the global predators.

Our guest on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! is Elsa Schieder, PhD, Psychology, Sociology, Cultural Theory:

She interviews Truth Warriors. How did they get to become the people they are? Perceiving what so many deny — speaking out when so many stay silent — facing denigration — carrying on and on and on. Even as a child she loved reading about people who dared. But now it’s a mission talking to real life heroes and sharing their very personal stories.

And yes, these people are to her, some of the biggest heroes of our time — though almost certainly they would deny that they are heroes.

Use whatever term you like. The reality — instead of going along, they explored the evidence and spoke out about the evidence, often faced vilification and denunciation.

They cared enough, were driven enough, dared enough, to put in huge amounts of time and effort to bring out truth, in this world of toxic narratives.

Who are these people? Were they special in some way from childhood on, that they would care so passionately about their various truths?

There are characteristics that many of them share. But rather than being special from childhood on, what stands out to her is that they chose to go with something that called to them, rather than going along with the mainstream.

She was moved by the story of my own “awakening” — in which I was hit with information about 9/11 that turned my understanding of the world upside down. I had to face the deeper meaning in what I had learned about 9/11.

Yes, the truths matter. But why? She says, its because these people care about people - care to warn, care to inform, care to protect, to enlighten. In other words, what would it matter, how the World Trade buildings collapsed — except that we the people, were lied to, deceived, betrayed — except that we the people, are in horrific danger - and because the truth tellers care, they are warning and informing us, as much as they can [against our own cognitive dissonance.] My sense is that they fuel the hero within each of us.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR — JUNE 20-23: Interviews with 20 truth tellers at the TRUTH SUMMIT. Who are some of these amazing people?

We live in a world where nothing we hear can be trusted. So who are these truth tellers interviewed for the Truth Summit? One thing: they each care about very different truths. From Communist infiltration, to the contamination of the blood of the unvaxxed as well as the vaxxed. From the deliberate crimes of the educators, to political ponerology (the study of the forces of evil in politics).

Here is Elsa’s description of the 8 out of 20 people being interviewed:

Diana West documents 2 MASSIVE BETRAYALS:

The Hippie Generation and Communist Infiltration .

“Who is Diana West, the woman who wrote The Death of the Grown-Up and also American Betrayal? What shaped her, what enabled her to stand outside the forces pulling along huge numbers of people in her generation, and to see powerful destructive forces at work? And what is her message? Come listen to her story at the Truth Summit.”

____

Dr Ana Mihalcea. What is going on with our blood - that of the unvaxxed as well as the vaxxed?

“Dr Ana Mihalcea - she wanted to learn everything. And as far as she can, that's what she's doing. What is going on with our blood? What is going on with the attempt to make this be the last generation of humans, and of all natural life? And what can we do? What are the solutions? Dr Ana Mihalcea is at the forefront of the explorers. She knows we live in the end times. She is passionately committed to life.”

____

Alex Newman - a journalist by default,

a truth teller by choice. THE DEEP STATE exposed,

THE CRIMES OF THE EDUCATORS.

“Alex Newman became a journalist by default - he wasn't good at anything other than writing. It has worked out well. Passion, conviction, commitment to truth and the Lord. Writing and speaking. In shorter pieces and books. Over and over he has exposed, from Comrade Obama to The Deep State to The Crimes of the Educators.”

____

Laura Knight-Jadczyk researches, writes, reaches.

On the SECRET HISTORY OF THE WORLD, on evil, on the paranormal.

“Who is Laura Knight-Jadczyk, the woman who wrote The Secret History of the World, From Paul to Mark, Soul Hackers and more than a dozen other books? Laura explores deeply, including the nature of evil, reality, channeling, the critical need for uncertainty. Death threats - and attacks - drove her to leave the US. So many developments continue.”

____

Harry Richardson burst onto the scene with ISLAM UNVEILED.

30,000 copies sold - 750,000 downloads.

Now he's back with ANGLOPHOBIA: THE UNRECOGNIZED HATRED.

“Harry Richardson has always found it easy to stand up for what he knew was true. Like the true nature of Islam. And now, Anglophobia: The Unrecognized Hatred. He has long known there is massive denigration and vilification of Anglos and Anglo culture. Now he and his co-author, Frank Slater, have documented, analyzed and footnoted. Why take this on? For Harry it's natural, something that ties in with himself in childhood.”

___

Elana Freeland - a pivotal experience at 5, deep healing at 45, now one book after another exploring deeply what is going on.

“Elana Freeland remembers always knowing she had something important to do. Her part of the 60's generation had high ideals and took part in deep conversations. But it took her until she was well over 50 to begin work on her major writings: Sub Rosa America (on the Deep State), Under an Ionized Sky (from chemtrails to spacefence lockdown), and most recently Geoengineered Transhumanism.”

____

Richard Gage - a man with a mission.

The truth about 9/11 - and more. The truth.

“Richard Gage has gone from living a good happy life - to having his life ruptured. A before and an after. Before he learned about the truth about 9/11. And after. The break in his world was immediate. One radio broadcast. Earth-shattering information. Because he had believed the narrative. It has been a long journey - one that continues.”

____

Tom Ballantyne deeply cares about the truth.

His most recent book: TRUTH VS DECEPTION.

“Long ago, Tom Ballantyne was a missionary. One assignment was to keep a journal. By now there are thousands upon thousands of pages - and over a dozen books. His approach to writing has been shaped by his journaling. He writes easily, quickly. Book after book. The ongoing focus: TRUTH.”

