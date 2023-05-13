We will all learn something important from hard-core professional 9/11 Truth advocate David Palmer.

The Australian Government sent three separate waves of thousands of soldiers to Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 False Flag attack — motivating this particular Western Australian businessman to learn the truth, take a stand, and make a difference.

David Palmer began a consistent decade-long series of efforts to hold the Australian government accountable using the very laws that the government used to control it’s citizens – such as the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Act of 2018 which required registration of activities taken on behalf of a foreign principal. So, he submitted detailed 9/11 truth information to the government obtained from his work with the Truth Action Project, which documents then became official Australian government records!

He also presented his evidence to a “Royal Commission” proving that his government knew that the official 9/11 narrative was false before it deployed Australian troops to Afghanistan for their third rotation.

He sent his 9/11 Research Report and Addendum to the Prime Minister’s office and hand delivered it to the Attorney General, Defense Minister, and Foreign Minister’s in 2011.

David Palmer has a graduate degree in International Relations, an early career in banking and specialized in strategic business planning. After reading Michael Rupert’s book “Crossing the Rubicon” in 2006, he began to see through the lies fed to Americans and Australians about why they were losing soldiers in the ‘coalition of the forced.’

“How am I going to hold my government accountable for this?” he asked himself. The answer came in waves, and a few trips to the United States to learn about 9/11 from those like Niels Harrit whom he met in Sydney, and later the folks at AE911Truth in 2016 at Justice in Focus, who stood on the firm ground of the science of 9/11, such as the Nanothermite Paper which deeply impressed him.

David worked together with fellow Australian John Bursill (9/11 truth leader), Frank Legge (9/11 researcher), and Kevin Bracken (trade union leader and 9/11 activist).

He also met some people who became special to him in the 9/11 Truth Movement at the 2010 conference Understanding Deep Politics in Santa Cruz, California including Carol Briolette, Peter Dale Scott, Barrie Zwicker, Tony Hall, Fran Shure, and Charlotte Dennett.

David will tell us the story of his deep interest in the controversy over the cylindrical object under the second flight to hit the towers, UA175 — and how he came to fly to Barcelona and met photographic image expert Amparo Carrasco who had earlier provided an expert opinion in writing concluding that:

“the detected cylindrical objects cannot be due to shadows caused by the angle of incidence of the sun on the plane, because they always appear to be the same shape and size, though with varying luminosity. The detected objects have varying luminosity around them because they are in relief (this is the only possible explanation).”

This professional assessment had backed up the early controversial work of 9/11 researcher Dave VonKleist. It was also used to entangle the AFP (Australian Federal Police) in their own legal chains.

Shifting gears in his 9/11 activism career as a lone wolf in 2020, David wrote a novel called Amerissance, about a 9/11 Truth convert who gets kicked out the US Army for questioning the official line.

His 9/11 Research Report was included in the addendum.

He then published Wondering: A Book of writings, the last fifty pages of which contained “Research Reports” including an essay entitled My attempts to speak Truth to Power in Australia with respect to the 9/11 Event.

His current book I, Truther provides the proof that the Australian Government knows full well that the official 9/11 narrative is false but will not dare contradict the US Government for fear of disrupting its alliance arrangements.

David shares these inspiring stories and more with us, today on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED!

David Frank Palmer is a former management consultant who specialized in strategic business planning for most of his professional life. His early career was in the banking industry. In 1985, he transitioned to the management consulting profession, advising clients on business strategic and marketing strategy. His particular specialty was business planning. He started writing and publishing in 2009. He stumbled upon 9/11 truth quite by accident but immediately recognized the importance of the issue and its relevance, not just to the USA, but to the whole world, now and going forward. He concluded that we simply cannot allow arrogant elites to think that they can commit mass murder in broad daylight and get away with it. Apart from his writing, which includes two novels, a book of short stories, a book of poetry, and a book on mature-aged entrepreneurship, he has travelled quite extensively, to over fifty different countries across five continents. His latest book is a partial autobiography of his 9/11 truth activism. He has tutored and lectured part-time at both undergraduate and post-graduate levels at four Western Australian universities in Auditing, Accounting, Financial Management, Marketing, Strategic Management and Management Consulting. He is married with three adult children, triplets, and two grand-children and lives in Rockingham, Western Australia.

