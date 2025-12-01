RichardGage911

RichardGage911

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Family Industrial Complex's avatar
The Family Industrial Complex
7d

So you can't get "justice" if you're not "rich?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
7d

If SCOTUS rules justly on 9-11 / I’ll know that I’ve died and made it to heaven.

Matt, combing your hair might well help the case / Though I realize rebelliousness has its place.

Let’s not distract them with things coifurrial/ The essence here is prosecutorial.

If SCOTUS won’t grant cert, and dumps on the nation / Can you apply for a refund of the ten-grand donation? Thanks for 20 years of expending your best/ Just one more thing, please: give those cute horns a rest.

https://gumshoenews.com/history-was-made-today-concerning-9-11-guilt-and-a-word-about-grand-juries-and-the-okc-bombing/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Richard Gage, AIA, Architect · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture