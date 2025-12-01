Last week, the UK Supreme Court agreed to hear Matt’s case challenging the British attorney general’s decision to block a fresh inquest into the death of his brother Geoff, who was killed on 9/11.

The ultimate fight for 9/11 truth and justice has just reached a historic juncture.

But right now, the case cannot proceed unless Matt raises £7,855 ($10,400) by Wednesday, December 3. This is the required court fee associated with filing his Notice of Intention to Proceed.

Without these funds, the appeal will be halted before it even begins.

Every contribution — no matter the amount — brings Matt and his family one step closer to ensuring his brother’s case is heard before a panel of Supreme Court justices in the summer of 2026.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

If the appeal succeeds, it will likely lead to Geoff’s inquest being reopened — finally allowing the evidence of controlled demolition to be presented in a court of law and, we hope, resulting in the coroner concluding that Geoff died due to the demolition of the North Tower.

Along the way, Matt’s case is sure to garner international headlines and feed the increasing groundswell of public support for 9/11 truth.

If there were ever a time to donate to the pursuit of 9/11 justice, this is it.

Check out Matt’s speech at the Turning the Tide conference in September for a powerful recounting of his journey over the last several years:

