Canadian author Ray McGinnis has followed the Terror Timeline and the 9/11 family members pursuit of justice for as long as I have been speaking out on the World Trade Center evidence. In his latest book Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored, he explored the historic efforts of these families to get the 9/11 Commission on track and keep it there.

Their purpose was clearly stated by Kristen Breitweiser, who said, “We are going to get to the bottom of this and we are going to make sure someone is held responsible so that nobody else ever has to walk in our shoes.”

Ray discovered Kristen Breitweiser’s memoir, Wake-Up Call in 2008. He was surprised to learn that September Eleventh families had pressed for an investigation into the attacks. He was surprised mainstream news sources he relied on ignored this news story or kept it off the radar. This led McGinnis to delve further into the questions raised by the Family Steering Committee for the 9/11 Independent Commission. The search for information led him to uncover more open-source material and the range of views among September Eleventh family members. It has led him to reflect on what it means to live in a post-9/11 world, and the narratives we trust.

Unanswered Questions examines the exemplary citizen advocacy of those who survived, and why these families unanswered questions still matter.

Learn More at Ray's Website

Educated in political science, religious studies, and history, Ray McGinnis graduated with a B.A. at the University of Toronto. He is also the author of Writing the Sacred: A Psalm-Inspired Path to Appreciating and Writing Sacred Poetry. McGinnis is interested in the stories we tell, the ones we ignore, and how this shapes our worldview.

Visit RichardGage911