UK Firefighter and 9/11 Activist Paul Kayley to Light Up NFPA Orlando Convention Due to Fundraising Success!
NFPA Campaign Goal has been met, and exceeded. Big Event for WTC 7 in June!
Congratulations to everyone who contributed to the campaign’s success! You are not only sending in the fierce firefighters — Raul Angulo and Erik Lawyer of the Protecting All Protectors (PAPA) team to Orlando this June, but now also the single most active WTC 7 truth advocate and fire fighter in the UK — Paul Kayley!
Every time the amazing supporters of RichardGage911 and PAPA team-up and put a stake in the ground with their hearts, by God it happens! Last week we not only met our fundraising goal of $6,800, but surpassed it!
So much so that we have indeed reached all the way to the United Kingdom to bring Paul Kayley to Orlando as well — the filmmaker of one of the best evidence-based film on World Trade Center Building 7 — “Calling Out Bravo 7.“
This documentary, made by firefighters for firefighters, along with the excellent companion essay Sudden Building Collapse, also written by Paul, has awakened hundreds of UK firefighters to the deep problem they must face — the fraudulent NIST WTC 7 Report that should have changed everything for firefighters in high-rises, but didn’t.
This is Paul’s message. Watch!
Paul is a 25-year retired firefighter with the North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, England — as well as a former Police Officer for West Yorkshire Police. He has surveyed 60 firefighters in the region — each of whom have watched the documentary — most all of whom had positive reactions.
Paul is highlighted among several other distinguished firefighters in the important website founded by former firefighter Erik Lawyer: Firefighters for 9/11 Truth.
We look forward to presenting alongside Paul, Raul, and Erik at the National Fire Protection Association Conference & Expo — and raising the awareness level among professionals to enormous proportions this year! Gail and I will report to you in June!!
Why has the Truth Movement been so silent on Tucker Carlson coming out, albeit in a sneaky, indirect, wafflling fashion about something even Tucker knows is a total impossibility? Why aren't there, why hasn't there been NONSTOP appearances of the focused scientists like Jonathan Cole, UofA-F prof Leroy Hulsey, David Chandler, and many more, repeatedly appearing on Tucker's show showing all the evidence. Tucker should be doing this himself, as he knows that what he has covered up for decades, he also knows that he is not capable of doing the needed science, evaluation to do 9/11 science and evidence justice.
Again, we are back to the grand delusions of "The Emperor's New Clothes". There really really needs to be a much more focused plan put in place. Critical mass, given all the volumes of irrefutable evidence, is really not that far off.
Just focusing on one or two of the thee myriad total impossibilities, combined with pointing out all the direct lies and lies of omission of the "eagars", the "bazants", the fema profs, the "shyam sunders", the "john grosses" will bring this two decades plus charade to an end.