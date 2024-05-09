Congratulations to everyone who contributed to the campaign’s success! You are not only sending in the fierce firefighters — Raul Angulo and Erik Lawyer of the Protecting All Protectors (PAPA) team to Orlando this June, but now also the single most active WTC 7 truth advocate and fire fighter in the UK — Paul Kayley!

Every time the amazing supporters of RichardGage911 and PAPA team-up and put a stake in the ground with their hearts, by God it happens! Last week we not only met our fundraising goal of $6,800, but surpassed it!

So much so that we have indeed reached all the way to the United Kingdom to bring Paul Kayley to Orlando as well — the filmmaker of one of the best evidence-based film on World Trade Center Building 7 — “Calling Out Bravo 7.“

This documentary, made by firefighters for firefighters, along with the excellent companion essay Sudden Building Collapse, also written by Paul, has awakened hundreds of UK firefighters to the deep problem they must face — the fraudulent NIST WTC 7 Report that should have changed everything for firefighters in high-rises, but didn’t.

This is Paul’s message. Watch!

Paul is a 25-year retired firefighter with the North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, England — as well as a former Police Officer for West Yorkshire Police. He has surveyed 60 firefighters in the region — each of whom have watched the documentary — most all of whom had positive reactions.

Paul is highlighted among several other distinguished firefighters in the important website founded by former firefighter Erik Lawyer: Firefighters for 9/11 Truth.

We look forward to presenting alongside Paul, Raul, and Erik at the National Fire Protection Association Conference & Expo — and raising the awareness level among professionals to enormous proportions this year! Gail and I will report to you in June!!

If you haven’t donated yet to the cause it’s not too late to ensure our success!

