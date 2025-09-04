Our good friend from the 9/11 Truth Movement early on has risen as a start in the media all the way to be chosen by the Trump Administration as one of the popular podcasters to populate their new Whitehouse Press Corp — and he hasn’t forgotten about us! He was deeply impressed with our DC conference and its speakers — particularly the keynote speaker Sen. Ron Johnson — who has called for a new 9/11 Investigation — and he’s in a position to do it, as he initiated the hearings on COVID and vaccines, being the Chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations!

What are YOU doing on the 24th anniversary of 9/11? There are a number of ways to come and join us! For the first time, almost every 9/11 Truth organization has banded together in a major show of unity to create a landmark event, TURNING THE TIDE: 9/11 Justice in 2025 in Washington, DC, with featured talks from a wide range of prominent activists, researchers, and whistleblowers from in and around the 9/11 Truth Movement.

Senator Ron Johnson, Dennis Kucinich, Curt Weldon to Speak LIVE at 9/11 Conference: ‘Turning the Tide — 2025’ September 10-12 Washington, DC !!

The Chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations! Think about it!

Gail and I, here at RichardGage911, are delighted to announce that US Senator Ron Johnson will speak LIVE at Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025,

a momentous three‑day conference taking place September 10–12, 2025, at ‘Friends Meeting of Washington’ in Washington, DC.

And then we got confirmation that former Democrat Presidential Candidate Dennis Kucinich, a 16-year Congressman from Ohio renowned for his anti-war stances,

and former Congressman Curt Weldon who reignited the push for 9/11 justice with his call for a presidential 9/11 commission on Tucker Carlson’s podcast this spring,

will also be speaking! How fortunate are we this year to have these powerful political figures behind a new 9/11 investigation?! Come and meet them. Thank them for their taking a mighty stand. All of them are being attacked, and will now be even more so by the mainstream media. Support them by supporting this conference!

In recent months, Senator Johnson — chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations — has announced his intent to hold hearings into the events of 9/11, with a particular focus on the collapse of Building 7 and the integrity of the NIST investigation. This development marks a significant turning point in the long‑standing pursuit of 9/11 justice.



The conference, co-hosted by RichardGage911 and five other 9/11 Truth groups, will feature experts presenting new evidence as well as advocates sharing their personal testimonies and ongoing legal and political initiatives. There will also be a day dedicated to examining the Pentagon attack and all of the records related to that event that have yet to be released to the public.

Update: Earlier start on Sept. 10th and 11th

Due to the recent confirmation of Senator Johnson and other speakers, we are starting the program one hour earlier on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 11 — at 5:00 PM instead of 6:00 PM.

Unable to attend in person? The entire event will be livestreamed and archived by Clayton Morris on Redacted, accessible for free — provided we raise the $10,000 needed for the professional livestream. After seeing the WTC evidence first-hand via his interivews of RG911 and others on his wildly popular podcast, Clayton took the unprecedented step of broadcasting this entire landmark conference — from beginning to end.

We are hoping to broadcast the Live-stream FREE to millions world wide. But, we can’t do that unless those of you who already support the mission of this conference donate graciously. A minimum $25 donation from a few hundred of us will bring this pivotal broadcast to millions worldwide, so please chip in if you plan to watch. The livestream WILL NOT HAPPEN without your support!

