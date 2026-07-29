RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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Walter Goraj's avatar
Walter Goraj
12h

Why don't you spend a little time looking at the footage of the planes going into the buildings in real slow time. It's not hard to do. You can tell they're fake. Any reason why you can't do that?

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