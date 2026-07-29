Turning the Tide 9/11 — An Inside Peek into the Conference
The 3-minute teaser that takes you inside the 600-attendee 9/11 Truth gathering this September in New York!
Listen to TTT speaker and rockstar Roger Waters of Pink Floyd speak about the explosive destruction of the Twin Towers.
Watch TTT speaker, comedian and activist Jimmy Dore aghast at the BBC’s foreknowledge of the Implosion of WTC Building 7.
Learn from TTT speaker and DarkHorse Podcast host Bret Weinstein discover in real time that high-rise construction should have changed following 9/11.
Discover with TTT speaker and architect Richard Gage, AIA, how the lateral dispersion of 90% of the Twin Towers means that there’s hardly anything left to crush the building below!
Observe TTT speaker and journalist James Corbett open the door to the insider trading occurring before 9/11.
Be amazed by the courage and ferocity of TTT speaker and former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, who demands an investigation into the planning and execution of 9/11.
Behold the testimony of TTT speaker and FDNY Captain Karin DeShore chasing everyone from the destruction.
Watch TTT speaker and NY Police Sergeant Rick Bylicki describe the infamous truck mural of planes hitting the towers as he personally arrested its drivers.
Listen to TTT speaker and first responder Patrick Dillon describe the heat of the molten steel or iron glowing, flowing, beneath him as he descended into the pile.
Hear TTT speaker and former NY area Fire Chief and Commissioner Chris Gioia exclaim the destruction of evidence following 9/11.
Behold TTT speaker and 9/11 family member Matt Campbell calls out the 9/11 Commission for their failure to account for the destruction of the three Towers.
Hear TTT speaker and health freedom activist Meryl Nass, MD, call out the Anthrax Deception following the 9/11 false flag.
Watch TTT speaker and Lt. Colonel Karen Kwietkowski call out the intelligence and air response failures on the morning of 9/11.
And so many more……
YOU JUST HAVE TO BE THERE.
GET TO NEW YORK!
Early bird ticket deal ends in a couple of days!
Stay with Us! The number of rooms in our discounted hotel block is limited, so reserve now!
The conference itself continues to grow as we add more outstanding speakers and panelists. We’re excited to welcome former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, James Corbett, and Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski (USAF, Ret.). Kwiatkowski is a former Pentagon insider, a member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and a frequent guest on Judge Andrew Napolitano’s Judging Freedom.
They join an already exceptional lineup that includes Roger Waters, Jimmy Dore, Bret Weinstein, Mary Holland, Meryl Nass, Matt Campbell, Jason Bermas, Madhava Setty, Phil Tourney (USS Liberty survivor/activist), and many more.
We’re also thrilled to announce the participation of leading controlled demolition educators Niels Harrit and Jonathan Cole (Cole will be presenting his new video “False Flag Day”) as well as key members of The Project for 9/11 Truth & Accountability team preparing the landmark 25th anniversary report for Senator Ron Johnson’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, including Mick Harrison, Richard Gage, Allan Merrill, and Piers Robinson.
If you’re planning to attend the full conference, don’t forget that the Early Bird Full Conference Pass is available only through July 31st. After that date, ticket prices increase.
For hotel information and to buy tickets, visit TurningtheTide911.org.
We look forward to seeing you in New York this September! And if you can’t make it there in person, stay tuned for info about the livestream!
Why don't you spend a little time looking at the footage of the planes going into the buildings in real slow time. It's not hard to do. You can tell they're fake. Any reason why you can't do that?