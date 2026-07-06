RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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Robyn Loves Peace's avatar
Robyn Loves Peace
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It's been a long time since I met you at the Chandler, AZ 911 Truth Conference at the San Marcos Hotel. I'll never forget what you said to me, "When I get home, I'm going to do something about this." And you did. Kudos to you for hanging in there all these years and for doing everything you have done to get the truth out.

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