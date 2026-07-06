Look Who’s Speaking 9/11 Truth at TTT: Roger Waters, Jimmy Dore, Bret Weinstein, Meryl Nass & More!

Join us in NYC! Or tune in online: historic gathering for the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Turning the Tide 2026 is a four-day conference being held in NYC on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 to amplify the growing movement for truth and justice and a more peaceful and accountable government.



Early bird tickets will be on sale through July 15!

Join us in New York City for an historic 9/11 gathering

In just TWO months, TURNING THE TIDE 2026 will bring the growing movement for 9/11 truth, justice, peace, and accountability to New York City, marking the 25th anniversary of September 11th with four energizing days of live presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and grassroots actions.



Tickets are now on sale! You won’t want to miss this extraordinary lineup of voices from the 9/11 Truth movement, independent media, and related causes — some who have joined the fight in recent century to the pursuit of 9/11 truth and accountability.



The conference will be headlined by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters and popular political commentator and comedian Jimmy Dore. They will appear alongside leading 9/11 advocates, journalists, and other influential voices. The initial list of confirmed speakers includes:



Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.



The conference will also feature the world premiere of The Responders: Breaking the Silence, a feature-length documentary chronicling the experiences of several 9/11 first responders and family members on September 11, 2001, and their pursuit of truth and justice in the years that followed.





Set in El Museo del Barrio, directly across from New York City’s iconic Central Park, TURNING THE TIDE 2026 will provide a unique opportunity to reflect on the challenges and achievements of the past quarter-century, connect with fellow truth-seekers from around the world, and help shape the future of the movement.

Early Bird Tickets Available through July 15 — Or Stay Tuned for Livestream Details



For a limited time, multi-day tickets are available at the Early Bird rate of just $125, a savings of $25 off the regular price. This special rate expires July 15, so reserve your tickets today and secure your place at this historic gathering.



The conference will also be livestreamed, ensuring that this landmark gathering reaches tens of thousands of people beyond the walls of the venue. Additional details about the livestream will be announced as they become available.



Additional speakers, program details, hotel, and travel information will be announced throughout the summer, so stay tuned for future updates.



Learn More | Get Tickets!



