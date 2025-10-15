It’s now confirmed. Tucker has emerged from the sleep of 2 decades of 9/11 Truth denial with his 5-part series “The 9/11 Files”. We were delighted to see him take on Building 7 in Episode 4, with the physical evidence — i.e., of nanothermite in the World Trade Center dust by posting the “Active Thermitic Materials in the WTC Dust” article published in 2009 in the Bentham Open Chemical Physics Journal.

He also discusses the illegal destruction of evidence in a crime scene — before investigators could get their hands on it and do a proper forensic investigation. Well, we had to wait for it, but Episode 4 was worth it! “Because of how quickly the rubble was shipped overseas, we did not get a thorough investigation.”

He quoted Senator Ron Johnson, who addressed the 3-day 9/11 Truth conference “Turning the Tide” in Washington DC and there promised hearings on 9/11,

“You Start with Building 7. I don’t know that you could find structural engineers that would say that that thing didn’t come down in any other way than a controlled demolition.”

Tucker describes the building as falling symmetrically into its own footprint. He also revealed the melting of steel that was documented in the metallurgical examination of the steel by Worcester Polytechnic University which was included in the May 2002 FEMA Report. But, “office fires don’t melt steel beams.”

Tucker does a great job of summarizing NIST’s initiation of collapse theory in Building 7, then asks an astute question, “If there was just one failure point, then why does the video show that the building came down symmetrically all at once — at free-fall acceleration?”

He also reviews the history of fires in steel-framed fire protected high-rises noting that none of them have collapsed.

“With the support of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, Professor Leroy Hulsey conducted an independent study whose findings were released in 2020….The entire building came down entirely at once….There is only one thing that could have caused the collapse that we saw on television — and that is a controlled demolition”

Tucker reads from the peer-reviewed paper published in the Bentham Open Chemical Physics Journal Active Thermitic Materials in the WTC dust: “The red portion of these chips is found to be an unreacted thermitic material and highly energetic.”

He discusses the NIST responses to the numerous questions they received about explosives in the building, citing that NIST said there were “no witnesses of explosions”, but proceeded to identify several, including Barry Jennings who was in WTC 7 with Michael Hess and were injured by explosions in the building — before either of the Twin Towers came down. “All this time I’m hearing all types of explosions.”

Tucker then mentions Spikes Lee’s attempt to cover the building demolitions in his HBO docuseries in 2021 but was excoriated by the press as peddling “antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

Tucker then showed several examples of foreknowledge, including the BBC’s televised announcement the collapse of Building 7 — 20 minutes before it actually collapsed; then mentioning the stock Put Options that were placed — betting that the value of the airliner companies would plummet following the attacks of 9/11 in which millions of dollars were made. “Massive statistical significance” is how he characterised it — 285 times the normal volume of Put Options. “Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, with sizeable offices in the Twin Towers also had massive bets against them.”

He then interviews CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou and Michael Scheuer, former Chief CIA Bin Laden Unit, each of whom provide additional examples of foreknowledge of the attacks, and the refusal of the NSA to share information with the CIA.

Tucker Carlson then moves on to the more controversial “Dancing Israelis” and notes, “its striking to see operatives from a supposedly allied country supposedly celebrating the mass murder of Americans…smiling with the World Trade Center burning in the background.”

Questions from Tucker for a new 9/11 Commission

Who made the decision to ship the debris from the attacks out of this country immediately? And why?

What was the role of the CIA office in building seven?

What signals intelligence did the NSA have in relation to the plot, and how much of it did they share with foreign governments?

What did those foreign governments know and fail to tell the United States? These are all questions 9/11 Commission itself ignored.

Why did the FBI’s most wanted poster for Osama Bin Laden updated in November of 2001 omit any mention of the 9/11 attacks?

Why did it take the government five years to release footage of the Pentagon and why were there only two publicly available videos of the Pentagon crash? The Pentagon was one of the most heavily secured and surveilled buildings on planet Earth.

Why did US forces abruptly bury Osama bin Laden at sea and never released any photograph of his body?

A New 9/11 Commission?

Tucker says, “A commission could find these answers. That commission would bring subpoena power, enough funding and personnel to get those answers after more than 20 years.”

