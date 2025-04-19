RichardGage911

RichardGage911

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Badhwar's avatar
Stephen Badhwar
4d

The Lie

The lie is so big and so deep and so wide

It seems it cannot possibly be

But there it is

Bold, brazen and in broad daylight

So big and bright many could not see it, till now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephen Badhwar's avatar
Stephen Badhwar
4d

This is great news. This is a pivotal moment. Finally we are seeing good people come out of the rubble to speak up fearlessly and directly. Richard and Gail and hundreds of others in the 9-11 truth movement have been persistently and faithfully working day-in-and-day-out to bring the evidence and their analysis forward to the general public. Hats off to them. Now I take my hat off to Fmr. Congressman Curt Weldon, and... to Tucker Carlson, for having the courage to "come out" and publicly question the official narrative of what happened that fateful day nearly a quarter century ago when the world was shaken, but then went back to sleep.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Gage, AIA, Architect
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture