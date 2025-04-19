Tucker is coming around… finally. In 2006, he attacked both David Ray Griffin and Steven Jones — heroes of the 9/11 Truth Movement. However, earlier this week, he respectfully interviewed former Fire Chief & Congressman Curt Weldon — and it has gone viral on X. Tucker’s 6M views there have more than doubled after others, including this Mel Gibson fan page, reposted it. Tucker admitted: “I never questioned anything about 9/11, and I actively attacked people who did. I'm ashamed of that."

Curt Weldon held up the 9-page document Presidential Commission on 9/11 that contains the key points of explosive evidence that he inspired the leaders in the 9/11 Truth Movement to come together and create last month.

The authors include Firefighter/Author Captain Raul Angulo; Richard Gage, AIA, Architect; Roland Angle, Structural Engineer; Forensic Structural Engineer J. Leroy Hulsey; Physics teacher David Chandler; Firefighter Paul Kayley; Firefighter Erik Lawyer; Firefighter Chris Gioia; and Firefighter Tony Robbins

It is the collective work of multiple people and organizations, including RichardGage911 and Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. The authors of this document have been introduced to Tucker as Weldon’s best technical experts and firefighters to expose the explosive demolition and are therefore expected to appear in Tucker’s forthcoming “multi-part documentary series on 9/11.” Keep us in your thoughts and prayers. This is the moment we’ve been working for — about 20 years.

Weldon, in his fiery tone states: “Two of the alleged hijackers were on the CIA payroll… the 9/11 Commission Report is a piece of garbage... NIST came out with a report that's hogwash."

Watch the entire interview here:

After twenty years in Congress, Curt Weldon was about to become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee when he publicly questioned the accuracy of the 9/11 report. In retaliation, the Bush administration sent federal agents to his daughter’s house and ended his political career. At 77, Weldon has decided to tell the truth about what actually happened on September 11, 2001.

Weldon exposes Phillip Zelikow was the lead of the 9/11 Commission Cover-up. He introduces, albeit briefly, the 3,600 Architects & Engineers signed onto the public petition demanding a real 9/11 World Trade Center investigation. And so much more:

(0:00) Introduction

(2:33) Why Did They Oust Weldon?

(7:12) Could the CIA Have Prevented 9-11?

(16:00) How the FBI Tried to Intimidate Weldon

(19:23) Did the CIA Lie About Osama bin Laden’s Location?

(25:47) The Real Culprit Behind America’s Wars in the Middle East

(31:27) Trump’s Biggest Challenge Right Now

(33:11) How the Deep State Undermined Weldon’s Political Career

(43:16) Will Weldon Be Killed for Speaking Out?

(48:04) Why Hillary Clinton Had to Take Down Gaddafi

(49:31) The 9-11 Commission Was a Scam

(55:17) The Mysterious Collapse of Building 7

(1:05:13) How Will This Revelation Impact America’s Future?

(1:07:56) The Bush Administration and China

(1:14:32) Why Politicians Are So Scared of Declassifying 9-11 Documents

(1:20:14) Where Can Americans Find the Truth About 9-11?

Weldon has met with and provided several members of the Trump Team the Presidential Commission on 9/11 evidence document. We have provided the extended version, our new White Paper to the Luna/Comer commission for the Declassification of Federal Secrets, which has been tasked with getting to the bottom of 9/11 as well as JFK/RFK/MLK, Epstein, etc. Will you help us hold their feet to the fire?! We can’t do that alone.

We are well off the ground now. Don’t let up. Help us gird up for the major 9/11 Truth work ahead!

Keep RG911 Pushing for 9/11 Truth!!

P.S. — If you haven’t joined us yet, then this is the time to support the 9/11 Truth Movement. Vote for the 9/11 Truth with your gracious donation. We won’t let you down!