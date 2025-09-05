Gail and I, along with our co-hosts at the Turning the Tide - 2025 conference, are thrilled to announce that Tucker Carlson will make a special appearance on our LIVESTREAM on Day 2 of the conference. You heard me right!

Tune in to REDACTED at 5:00 PM Eastern on Thursday, September 11th, to watch host Clayton Morris interview Tucker Carlson LIVE, in front of our savvy conference audience, about his new 9/11 documentary, The 9/11 Files — premiering that very day — and his strong call for a new and independent 9/11 investigation!

Watch the Conference at RichardGage911

Carlson’s reversal is especially noteworthy: After years of criticizing those who questioned the official account, he is now becoming a leading voice for reinvestigating the most pivotal event of our time. We applaud his courage in not only changing his mind but in championing this cause so boldly, and having the courage to show up at a 9/11 truth conference — the audience he previously scorned. What is he going to say about that? Don’t miss the moment — Livestreamed on the 2.7M-strong REDACTED platform.

Carlson joins a formidable lineup that includes US Senator Ron Johnson, former congressmen Curt Weldon and Dennis Kucinich, CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou, and many more.

If you’re near Washington, DC — or can make the trip there — we invite you to join us in person at the Quaker Friends Meeting of Washington. Three-day tickets are $60, single-day tickets are $30, and student tickets are half-price. Affordable lodging ($119/night) is available at the Beacon Hotel, just a 20-minute walk from the venue.

See the full schedule. Whether in DC or online, we hope you’ll join us as we come together to turn the tide for 9/11 justice in 2025.

