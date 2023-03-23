Many of you requested a transcript of our interview with the brilliant presidential candidate Emanuel Pastreich last week. So here it is!

Richard Gage:

We have an incredible opportunity for you today, Emanuel Pastreich, who is running for president, and is a brilliant scholar. We are speaking with him today because he's a 9/11 aware candidate - [with some very specific demands!].

Why does he claim that this is the time to push the ugly truth about 9/11 from the margins into the mainstream of American politics?

Who exactly was behind the 9/11 attacks?

We will ask what is his “Fear No Evil” campaign.

There are indeed some fearless leaders in the 9/11 truth movement. This one is running for president, the only candidate who made 9/11 truth a plank on his platform.

He got our attention right away and he's earned my respect.

He's president of the Asia Institute, a think tank with offices in Washington DC, Seoul, Korea, Tokyo and Hanoi, and has been a university professor for two decades.

Pastreich declared his candidacy for President of the United States as an independent in February 2020.

Originally, a scholar of Asian studies, he writes on both East Asian classical literature and current issues in international relations and technology.

Let me quote his speech “Treason of the Intellectuals” from Global Research for you.

“Only when we Americans are ready to go back to the original sin of 9/11, and look at ourselves as a society in the mirror. Only when we are ready to take brave action and cut off the gangrene parts of the federal government that have metastasized into an enemy within. Only then can we make any progress in fighting against the techno tyrants who call the shots for the narcissistic and indulgent politicians who appear on television.”

Interestingly, we saw Tucker Carlson questioning Building Seven, and saying, why can't we question this? That was quite a turnaround for him [so 9/11 truth may be moving in the right direction.]

Support RichardGage911 Today!

Pastreich also asks how 9/11 is related to COVID 19.

Emanuel suggests that COVID-19 will be replaced. This is not good news by the way, because he says it is already being replaced by artificial food shortages, planned inflation, the end of money, the promotion of mass surveillance, implementation of social credit and other totalitarian economics, and other strategies for control.

We're very fortunate to have a deep thinker like Pastreich as our guest today, and we hope he lights away forward through the dark path that the deep state has paved with 9/11.

Emanuel Pastreich:

Hello Richard and Gail, it's an honor to be here.

Gail Gage:

Thank you. The honor is ours.

Richard Gage:

We want to hear from the mind that produced those statements. But first let us ask you a simple question.

Emanuel Pastreich:

There are no simple questions.

Richard Gage:

How did you become aware of the truth about 9/11, and when did that happen?

Emanuel Pastreich:

Oh, well, I took two semesters of physics in high school.

Richard Gage:

Oh, dear.

You never should have done that.

Emanuel Pastreich:

That was my mistake, I guess. The very moment that I saw the crash on TV it clear to me that the mainstream narrative made no sense. But I was also aware of the struggles going on within the federal government at the time, that might have led to this act—so it wasn’t a total surprise.

Richard Gage:

Let's talk about your education and your profession.Take us a little deeper.

Emanuel Pastreich:

So I was born in Nashville, grew up in Saint Louis. And I was a professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, for about eight years.

I decided as an undergraduate at Yale that the future was going to be Asia and that we needed Americans who understood Asia well. So, I was trained in Chinese as an undergraduate; then I studied in Japan for six years, and then I studied it in Korea for many years as well. I wanted to understand Asia well, as a professor in the United States.

Bring on more 9/11-Aware Guests!

So that effort shaped me. I think it was good to be out of the corrupt stream of American culture for a few years in my life as well. That gave me a bit of distance from the collapse of American society. It's often invisible to many people—unless you're able to pull away from it for a while.

I had a very strong sense when professor at the University of Illinois that I had been so lucky to get such a good education. I come from, not a rich family, but a privileged family. I was able to attend Yale and Harvard. My father and my mother are intellectually oriented. So I felt a profound obligation to my society.

These things we get like education are not just entitlements, they're privileges. It's our responsibility, as intellectuals, to stand up, to take risks when we called upon to do so.

That sense of obligation is where all the trouble started. I was at University of Illinois during 9/11, and the other events, before and after (most of which people still are afraid to speak of).

Richard Gage:

And you're thinking that way. I mean, tell us when did your thinking diverge? When did you realize that your fellow schoolmates and graduates from these Ivy League colleges were not fulfilling the responsibilities that they had to society, as you write in your essay, “The Treason of the Intellectuals?”

Emanuel Pastreich:

I think it's an extremely serious issue because we cannot expect the working man, the working woman, to be able to understand complex issues of physics, or international relations, or economics. They depend upon educated people to play that role of interpreter, and so the decision of the intellectual elites, whether lawyers, diplomats, journalists, or professors, to side with the “powers that be,” the super-rich and against the working man, the working woman, in the United States, was a profoundly disturbing shift.

I'm not sure exactly when it happened.

9/11 was a critical historical moment in that process, but we can trace it back to Oklahoma.

There was a series of planned events from Oklahoma, through the December 2000 Supreme Court Ruling on the Bush-Gore election, that set the stage for 9.11.

And I felt, as a professor, I had to talk about this profound crisis. Needless to say, there was a price to be paid for that decision.

Richard Gage:

Let us go back to the 2000 Supreme Court ruling.

Emanuel Pastreich:

The Supreme Court ruling on the election of George W. Bush was a landmark in American institutional decay. The Supreme Court had no authority to make a ruling on the election in the first place.

It was an operation to seize control by appointing George W. Bush as President. Now, George W. Bush did not make all the decisions.

Hidden powers started to make day-to-day decisions behind the scenes as never before after that ruling.

Richard Gage:

How was the United States run then?

Emanuel Pastreich:

We are talking about, at the most fundamental level, a cultural decadence and indulgence, a decline in our civilization, that made it possible to push the envelope for criminal governance in the United States.

Now, humans are depraved creatures to start with, as we know from the Bible, but it got much, much worse, after that Supreme Court ruling--setting the stage for 9.11.

Richard Gage:

We are speaking now with thousands of those in the 9/11 truth movement who are waiting for somebody to stand up and run for president on this platform because we feel that it is the single most important issue of our time.

Emanuel Pastreich:

Absolutely.

Richard Gage:

What result of 9/11 has caused you the greatest concern?

Emanuel Pastreich:

I think the rise of invisible governance was the most serious result of it. We have a small group of private equity funds, the strategy teams and intelligence teams for various multi-billionaires, and those representing major multinational corporations who are behind everything. They have confused us profoundly by planting half true, half untrue, narratives about 9/11 to confuse us.

They knew from the beginning that they're not going to be able to keep this secret. They had to create a whole series of conspiracy theories, all of which are partially true, but none of which really explains the bottom line.

Some say, “The CIA did it.” Well, I have no problem with that assumption. But what we want to know is which unit in the directorate of operations, which working group, which team, following which chain of command, was responsible. Who gave the orders to whom? If we don’t have the names, if it is still classified, then what possible configurations were there? It can only have been done in a very limited number of ways.

Those documents are still there. They haven't disappeared. But most of the people in the discussion are not asking the right questions: who was it , in DoD and in CIA, who got which internal directive from which supervisors, and how were those directives linked to the lobbying efforts, the bribery, of multinational corporations, private equity funds, and a handful of multi-billionaires who hatched this scheme?

I am concerned about the vagueness with which people approach the question of 9/11.

Richard Gage:

Well, let's ask some sharper questions then.

Emanuel Pastreich:

I don't have all the answers, but we can put them together between us.

Richard Gage:

What are you going to ask? Yeah, in a real investigation that you would run, I presume, as president.

Emanuel Pastreich:

9.11 truth is in my platform and I've given several speeches on the topic. It's a gangrene that has infected our whole society. There are two issues. 9.11 was like a stiletto stab. It barely leaves a trace on the surface, and the skin heals up immediately so you cannot see the point of penetration. But beneath the surface, horrific, deadly infections are brewing.

Making the chain of command visible will require us to declassify a large number of documents, perhaps overnight. We do not have time to file hundreds of freedom information act requests over 20 years.

Our lawyers must take the strong position that because everything that was done was criminal, therefore everything must be declassified immediately.

The second part of the project is healing the American psyche, the American mind, the sick American culture.

That is the more important part because so many people know that there was something wrong about 9/11. The story doesn't make sense; and yet they're unable to address it.

When I bring up the topic in conversation, their response is silence. They don't say I'm wrong; they're just silent.

It is the intellectual or cultural equivalent of rape, child abuse, or incest in that we were violated. The government, the universities, the media, and the authority figures all around us like doctors, in the case of COVID-19, engineers, in the case of 9/11, all lied to us and they seduced us.

The resulting trauma, just like incest or rape, is so great that the individual is unable to come to grips with what has taken place. Therefore treating this trauma is the other key. We need to grasp the facts, reveal the chain of command, the specific chain of command through which the actions were taken. And then we must address the deep psychological trauma for Americans.

Richard Gage:

Let's jump into what you can actually accomplish as President. We have those who are calling you a vanity candidate. What is your response to them?

Get a Real 9/11 Investigation

Emanuel Pastreich:

Right. Well, so I started this campaign back in 2020 when it became clear that in the Biden- Trump election there was not going to be a legitimate result, that it was going to be a “selection.”

I wanted to give Americans an alternative, a real one. So I addressed COVID-19 and 9/11, and other issues like money, that politicians will not touch.

I made my declaration on February 13, 2020, and then I was marooned in Korea, far from the United States, by February 23rd. So my real campaign in the United States didn't last very long. There was a tremendous price to be paid for this act by me and my family.

I was basically unemployed for two out of the last three years, that made running for president more difficult--and people were afraid to support me directly--even if they secretly sympathized.

That is the price you must pay. I accept that.

The first six months in Korea I was completely unemployed. I lived in this temple in the mountains. And then I got a job working for a think tank focused on city planning. They tried to help me out but I was unemployed again after a year. So I moved to the countryside, got a tiny room, cut my expenses to nearly zero, and spent all my time writing speeches, reading, and thinking about what we need to do.

That was the best strategy for running for president possible. I never begged billionaires for anything.

Even though I was blocked out of the mainstream, even though I was not referenced anywhere by the newspapers, I believed then that if I continued to write speeches that were powerful, drawing on the tradition of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Frederick Douglass, if I made my point in a succinct, logical, and rational manner, that there would be an audience and that I could get traction over time.

After 14 months, Global Research started publishing my speeches for a general audience and I got the attention that I needed to be a serious candidate.

My platform is not just about 9/11. But 9/11 cannot be separated from the attempt to dumb down people, to destroy our ability to think independently, to make us indulgent, to addict us to social media and to pornography, to create a stupid political discourse of fat cats and slices of chocolate cake.

Richard Gage:

Well, let's go to what you said in the article to those who accuse you of running a vanity campaign.

You said,

“To those who accuse me of running a vanity campaign I ask, I demand, of any of those politicians who think that they're qualified to run for president,

“One, have you condemned the criminal operation that planned a false flag attack on the United States, known as the 9/11 event, as a means of dragging the United States into foreign wars and demolishing the republic? Have you asked for an international investigation?

(Of course the answer is no)

“Two, have you demanded the return to the Federal Reserve of the $10 to $15 trillion stolen between January and September of 2020? (And of course that number is even much, much higher now, of course, with COVID scam) by multinational investment banks and other global players. Have you demanded that the criminals behind the theft be jailed?”

And of course they haven't.

So you're on top of them, you're calling them out.

Emanuel Pastreich:

All those interested can visit my website (emanuelprez.com) which presents my platform, positions and links to most articles and speeches.

I am in the process of rewriting the platform because we've gotten into so much trouble on this question of the term “climate change,” which I used back then. Because the real destruction of the environment has been co-opted and corrupted by the effort to control of human life by multinational investment banks and the super rich, we need to rephrase the entire problem.

(noise)

I'm sorry, that was my mother trying to call me. I'll call her later.

Richard Gage:

Presidential candidates have mothers, too?

Emanuel Pastreich:

My mother's 93. I'm very, very blessed to still have her and her wisdom, but I also feel sad because I lost my wife a year ago, and my children lost their mother. My daughter was in her third year of high school. It feels so unfair that I have my mother to the age of 93.

Richard Gage:

So how do we fix Washington?

Emanuel Pastreich:

Obviously change starts with us. We have to first recognize that the gangrene is so deep that it's going to require a revolutionary shift. Obviously I'm not going to become president by the Democratic or the Republican Party nominating me. Both of these organizations have degenerated into criminal syndicates that are pay-to-play.

So we have to go back to the Declaration of Independence, the first time we tried to break away from a corrupt global empire.

The Declaration of Independence makes it quite clear where we stand relative to the empire, and the Declaration of Independence is the primary law of the United States of America:

“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is the citizens’ right, it is their duty, to throw off such a government, and to provide new guards for their future security.”

We must recognize the reality that things are so out of control that some difficult choices are going to have to be made, that we must “provide new guards for the future security.”

I said to a friend who wanted to end militarism and war, “Yeah, you and what army?”

It was a joke, but also serious.

I'm anti-war, anti-militarism. I feel that this inflated military buildup in the United States has done tremendous damage to our society and to our economy.

But if someone tells me we must stop these guys, the answer is “You and what army?”

I mean, these guys are mean and they are organized. They're ready to kill. They've already killed large numbers of people, not just the truth tellers about 9/11, but lots of others who were interested in real politics not shows for entertainment.

We have a tiny handful of “whistle blowers” who show up on TV, but, they are just the surface. There are numerous people in DoD, in CIA, in State and throughout the federal government who took a stand against this corruption.

I know personally what happens. You are fired; you will never get a decent job again. You will live in the margins, and those “whistle blowers” on TV will never mention your name or lift a finger to help you.

A critical next step for 9/11 truth is recognizing that there was an organized effort to resist the takeover of the United States, February, 2001, by the globalists--after the Bush administration came to power.

There was organized resistance against the globalists in 2001 before 9.11. Most of it came from within the military and intelligence starting in earnest in April, 2001, because the professors, the politicians, and the media and NGO people ran away scared once a few people got killed.

We can interpret 9/11 in several ways. We can say that it was an effort to create these foreign wars, to make money off of wars, to transform the United States and to create this military dictatorship within the federal government.

Clearly this interpretation is accurate.

But you can also see 9.11 as a response to the growing opposition within the federal government, within the United States, to the globalist dictatorship that seized power in February, 2001. There was real push-back and as a result the globalists no longer controlled parts of the Federal government.

And that's why 9/11 had to happen, to make sure that the domestic resistance was crushed.

The resistance was not crushed, it showed its power in the last minute resistance to the invasion of Iraq from within DoD and we see efforts at resistance today.

Richard Gage:

Well, one of the things you call for, which might gather some attention, is an international 9/11 investigation because we don't have much hope left inside the country for an impartial investigation. Tell us what you hope we can achieve through an international investigation?

Emanuel Pastreich:

Right. I don't rule out the role of Americans in that international investigation. We know from the 9/11 Commission report that Americans are incapable of basic logic. The report was so

disgusting that I could not read it to the end. I felt sick.

But obviously there are people like yourselves in the United States who are working hard, but for us to go to the next level we need to have to have support from around the world.

However, we should not be so naive as to think that China, or Russia, can help us out just by themselves. These big countries do some good things, and lots of bad things. The fact that the United States is a basket case does not mean that we should glorify them.

We must face the reality that, like COVID 19, most governments were corrupt and involved.

We have to be globally organized. And that's the challenge for us: in order to respond to the globalists we have to become global ourselves. But we cannot become like them. Our movement has to be based on people, based on the rule of law and, above all, based on science.

Richard Gage:

Well, how do we keep the powers that have all the money from taking over the science as they've done currently in the previous investigation? I mean, how do keep the international investigation from becoming co-opted?

Emanuel Pastreich:

That is the million dollar question for us.

I'm not the first person to talk about an international investigation.

It hasn't been done seriously in the way that we would like.

We have three people today here who are committed. That is enough. I have people I know in Asia, for example, who think 9.11 truth is critical. There are obviously people in the Middle East who are profoundly aware of the damage done by this.

But Americans are damaged by, to use Joost Meerloo’s term, “the rape of the mind.” I think that sums it up.

Our minds been violated, raped, so that we're unable to respond anymore to the abuse. We have become passive like victims of sexual violence.

It is difficult to overcome that state of mind, but it's not impossible.

I think it starts with a handful of people. Enough time has passed that we're getting over that initial trauma and to the point where people are willing to talk more and more.

My writing on 9/11 doesn't get taken down and more. I'm sure you remember the good old days, Richard. They used to shut us down immediately. Now, a lot of 9/11 stuff is out there. It is no longer completely under wraps.

I'm a serious candidate for president. I give serious speeches. I have the background for the job. I don't want to boast about the privileges I've received, but I can be taken seriously.

9.11 is serious. 9/11, just like Oklahoma, or the Kennedy assassination, it's not just for historians and conspiracy buffs. These actions profoundly corrupted the nature of governance.

They destroy the relationship between the citizens and the government and that allows the government to become a facade for the super rich.

I used the term “Murder on the Orient Express” in my speech. Perhaps you're familiar with that Agatha Christie novel.

Richard Gage:

I saw the movie.

Emanuel Pastreich:

Inspector Poirot is unable to crack the murder initially because everybody had a stab. If there had been just one person who'd done it, then it would be easy to figure it out. But the group anesthetized the victim and then each person came in and had one stab.

So my guess is that when we get to the next stage of the unraveling, that we're going to find out that a lot of people were involved in 9.11, including some who don't want us to know they were involved, including people who are promoting semi-conspiracy theories meant to mislead us.

Much of the conspiracy chatter leads us away from the question of who benefits, and who would have the capacity to do it.

The questions for the investigation are basic. In DoD, in the CIA, or in Mossad, which directorates, which units, would have the capacity to carry something out like this--it is not a whole lot.

It doesn't take a genius to figure out what the chain of command would be, where the orders would've come from.

So I think we need to get very technical about administrative procedure.

Institutions tied to Israel and the United States played a major role in 9.11--although others were involved too.

We need to understand the relationship between Israel and the United States, and I say that as someone whose father is Jewish, so I guess I am a self-hating anti-Semite.

The United States and Israel have become military allies without a formal alliance treaty--that is not good.

The result?

There has emerged this netherworld stretching from the Beltway, from Reston and Herndon, to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, an uncharted space wherein the two countries have merged together. That space is inhabited by a cancerous clump of private intelligence companies, political consulting firms, and weapons manufacturers.

We have to dig in there and to uncover what exactly happened: who did what.

I think it's a mistake to launch a broad claim, that “It was the Zionists” or “It was Vatican,” or “It was the Masons.”

I'm not denying the possibility that these groups may be involved, but my guess is that actual operation was small and focused, but at the same time, behind the scenes it involved a far larger range of interest groups.

Richard Gage:

I note your disappointment with your colleagues in Ivy League and in Washington DC then and again with the start of COVID-19. You write, “Then there I was again in January 2020, right there in Washington DC, watching in amazement as the utterly contrived and unconvincing COVID-19 pandemic was rolled out for mass consumption. I knew that my colleagues were smart enough to see through that circus from the start, but almost without exception they bought into the farce with enthusiasm, with pride and glee.” That was rather disappointing for you.

9/11 Truth Ends War!

Emanuel Pastreich:

Well, as I'm sure you know, Richard, the search for truth becomes personal. It involves family members. I'm very envious of you. You have your wife right there with you, but my wife, although she certainly was not naive about how the world works, was not interested in my getting involved. And I respected her position, but I felt I had no choice but to act.

Richard Gage:

Yeah, it's a mission. It comes to us.

You note that you were abandoned by those who, as you say, come from privilege, were are highly educated and then therefore had a duty to respond to society's needs as they're leading intellectuals. And yet they were bought and paid off, or their positions were threatened, such as your own, if they didn't play along.

Emanuel Pastreich:

Well, I'm a living proof of how that works. I'm very aware of how it works and there were people who suffered worse fates.

Richard Gage:

You say bring the US military home and upgrade the United Nations. Why do we need the United Nations to be upgraded?

Emanuel Pastreich:

I have revised my phrasing because the United Nations has become such a corrupt criminal syndicate that it cannot be reformed. Having a “United Nations” that can in a scientific and accountable manner deal with international issues is critical. I do carry on some of Franklin D. Roosevelt's tradition. So I'm a card carrying member when it comes to the need for some form of global governance to control multinational corporations and globalists.

But I do not accept what we have now. And I think the United Nations has to be, I don't want to say, “subject to a controlled demolition,” but it has to be rebuilt from the bottom up.

Reinventing the United Nations cannot be separated from getting the US military out of the world. Now, there are certain parts of the military presence around the world that are necessary, but 90% of what we see now is leading us along the path of imperial decline.

There's no way to recover except to take that brave step and say the United States is a republic, not an empire.

That's what our constitution says. The tragedy started at the end of the Second World War; we were supposed to go back to a peacetime economy. And unfortunately, we didn't do that.

At this point the United States military has to be pulled out of the world for a while.

We have to be engaged with people, not banks, around the world. And that effort in security must be focused on taking on terrorist groups like multi-billionaires and private equity funds, but also include coordinating with other countries and other institutions to promote peace, to save our oceans, to stop the spread of deserts, to end the dumping of plastic and chemicals in our water, and stop the deadly culture of consumption.

Richard Gage:

You demand that trade must be ecological and truly free. What does that mean?

Emanuel Pastreich:

Sadly, trade has become part of the scam carried on by the multinational banks. Increasingly, things are shipped to us from around the world in a polluting, costly, manner.

So you go to the store and buy stuff made in China, or Thailand, that could have been made in your neighborhood. This “trade” is not “free.”

If you or I want to open a trading company there are these tariffs that will crush you from day one. But if you're a multinational corporation, not only do you pay minimal tariffs, but governments will give you billions of dollars in the form of low-interest or free loans.

Trade has been taken over, in terms of logistics, the supply chain nexus, distribution and retail sales, by these invisible masters of reporting to the bankers.

When you buy something, you have to pay 20%, 30% to these distributors. In addition Walmart or Amazon take their pound of flesh.

And of course the plastic they put on it, the wrapping they put on it, the marketing for it-- you have no choice but to pay for things because of these hidden forces within this corrupt trade system.

If products were produced locally, the money would stay in your community instead of being siphoned off by the banks.

You can say I'm a isolationist. You're not going to hurt my feelings. I think trade should be what's in the interest of the American people, and that we have no responsibility to help multinational corporations, much of whose stock is owned by people outside the US, to play any role in determining what we buy.

Richard Gage:

Let us turn to COVID 19, the mask and vaccine regime. Where do you stand?

Emanuel Pastreich:

COVID-19 was the inevitable next step after 9.11. I called it “Covid-911” in one of my early speeches.

9.11 induced this profound psychological trauma that made it difficult for Americans to comprehend what was going on and to address this attack scientifically and effectively--with some rare exceptions like the two of you, and our honored audience today.

COVID-19 was an obvious fraud from the start. There is a high probability that in the first six months various bio weapons were used in Germany, in China and elsewhere in order to kill people and make it look like it was a pandemic, but that the actual deaths from so-called COVID-19 were near zero.

You can debate whether COVID19 even exists, or it's a common cold. I could not care less about that argument.

And the vaccine regime that forced people to take this bio-cocktail involuntarily, in violation of the Nuremberg Code, these injections of substances that they didn't understand, that included dangerous substances, that was a massive criminal action.

I'm not interested, we are not interested in, declaring, “Oh, COVID-19 is over. Let's go back to life as it was before.”

COVID-19 is not going to be over until the assets of all the individuals who backed this crime are seized, until the responsible people are in jail, and if it has to be the president or the entire Congress, that is fine with me--locking them all up will not hurt my feelings at all.

If we want a congressman to step down because he had an affair with his secretary, or he made some racist comment about African Americans, then yes, we should demand that every single member of congress step down for backing the 9.11 and COVID-19 scams. No question about it.

We're not going to get to the bottom or end COVID-19 until we declassify all the records, release the information from DARPA and from the Gates Foundation, all these classified records.

We must seize the assets of these multi-billionaires. Which would be a nice move because if we seize their assets, they can no longer manipulate us in the way that they're doing now.

Richard Gage:

Do they go to jail?

Emanuel Pastreich:

Oh, Richard, you're a very forgiving man.

Richard Gage:

So they will be held to the fullest account of the law, which for mass murder and treason accounts to, what do you call that, the death penalty?

Emanuel Pastreich:

Well, there are two aspects to what I said.

First we have to recognize that we're going to have to fight these people. They're not going to just roll over belly up because we tell the truth.

We're going to have to organize ourselves, and if necessary... You're in Idaho, right? Go to their farms in Montana and Idaho, to their underground bunkers, wherever they are and get them.

They are well prepared. I see that taking them down will be a serious challenge--but not impossible.

And that's why I'm not anti-military by any means. We need as many brave people who are willing to help us. We just have to get our enemies straight.

We have to sit down and talk about war, in a sense The nature of war never changes. But the means by which you fight wars keeps changing, and we have to keep up with it.

If you start swinging your sword, but you don't know who your enemy is, then you're going to get in serious trouble.

Richard Gage:

Well, let's see if our audience can help us out. Our viewers at RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! are here with us via Gail.

Gail Gage:

We received some great questions.

This is the first one. “Some believe Trump is hated so vehemently by the establishment because he has questioned the official story of 911. Do you agree?”

Emanuel Pastreich:

I wrote an article for Global Research in defense of Donald Trump on the occasion of his second impeachment in January, 2021, in which I listed seven major contributions he made.

I think he needs to be given credit. I included his willingness to engage with people committed to 9.11 truth. I don't think he was a particularly good president, but certainly he was better than Obama.

Gail Gage:

Next question. “Mr. Pastreich, do you have any plan or strategy on how to repel the media attacks who label us as conspiracy theorists where the MSM, mainstream media, unites to falsely claim our stance and has been completely debunked?”

Emanuel Pastreich:

Well, I certainly have felt your pain over the last 22 years of this. I'm afraid that the whole system in which global finance is fused with media, like how the Washington Post is run by Jeff Bezos, like the New York Times is basically a propaganda piece for putting out corporate opinions, is deeply damaging.

So I think the solution is what you see right here, what we're doing now. The real answer is this sort of engagement, this sort of broadcast.

This alternative media must become more convincing, more effective, so that people can just stop reading the other garbage.

We need alternative media that covers everything. Not just alternative media focused on 9.11 or COVID-19, or Ukraine.We need alternative media that also covers your local community and gives you the information you need.

I say, do not waste your time trying to engage with the mainstream media owned by multinational corporations. I think the best we can do is to wish them a peaceful death.

Gail Gage:

Next question. Whether or not people like Trump, you have to admit he got the media coverage and probably has the corporate backing to become president. Do you have any chances of being in the TV debates?

Emanuel Pastreich:

Well, obviously, I'm not Donald Trump. I'm not a billionaire. I ended up having almost no assets. So my strategy is to do the opposite.

I do not want to show how low I can bow before the false idols while getting to speak the truth on weekends. I would rather be one who starts out as the prophet in the wilderness, using “the Jeremiah strategy.”

Let us make up policy in response to the truth. I do not have to become president. I do not even have to stay alive.

I have always felt if someone else comes along and embraces this campaign, then I would be delighted to endorse that person. I'm not very good at kissing babies or drinking beer.

But I felt that it was critical to have somebody out there addressing real issues.

Richard Gage:

Well, when you stepped forward to run for president, do you get any support?

Emanuel Pastreich:

Oh, sure. I've had multiple Americans endorse me; some set up web pages describing me, and then they disappeared. After an initial flurry in March, 2020, I was not reported about for a long time in alternative media. When Global Research started to feature my speeches about a year and a half ago, I regained my traction.

And now thanks to you, I have a chance to go to the next level.

Gail Gage:

Moving on to the next question. “Presidential Candidate Pastreich, what is your position on the release of classified documents related to 9/11, and what steps would you take to ensure that the public has access to this information?”

Emanuel Pastreich:

I've written about this topic at length. First, we need a discussion about how to do this, and I welcome that debate.

I think that the only way to pull ourselves back from the edge is to set up the equivalent of a constitution-based provisional government to get us through the move from a deeply corrupted system to a law-based government that actually reflects the Constitution.

Support the 9/11 Truth Movement

There is danger in that move. It is not going to be easy.

There's going to be heavy lifting required, and there will be risks if you empower some part of the population to serve as a provisional government so as to restore the Constitution.

We run the real risk that those people will seize that opportunity to carry on the same fun and games already taking place, maybe to make the situation worse.

But I think that the risk of doing nothing is even greater. We have to assume that we need a constitutional convention that will restore the Constitution.

But we have to act at that level of seriousness, to have real historical vision, to say, we're going to set up a government--and we are not going to just make a few corrections to this current system.

Richard Gage:

Is it safe to suggest that you do support the release of classified documents related to 9/11?

Emanuel Pastreich:

I was explaining how we are going to do it.

First we are not going to waste a century filing “freedom of information act” requests for little scraps that bureaucrats might or might not give us.

The way we will get the documents released is this: we hold our own constitutional convention, and we declare that we have established a provisional government to restore the Constitution. Our group then issues orders to DoD, CIA and other organizations saying, "Release all these classified documents immediately."

They respond, "Well, you have no authority to order us."

And we say,

"Of course we have authority. We're following the Constitution. These people in the White House or the top in DoD or at General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin, they have no authority.

“Our constitutional convention has empowered us in that it reflects the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, the two documents that define what the Republic is, and what it is not.

“We are empowered by the constitution, and those who are telling you what to do, they do not have the authority to tell you what to do."

We should take a strong position like that. This approach has been been employed out of sight for some time--so it's not a totally new concept.

At some point we will have a breakthrough. The dam would burst and they will start to recognize our legitimacy and to release these documents. And once they're released, it will be a game changer.

We won't get to that point, however, until there is a fundamental shift in the chain of command.

We have a chain of command now in which you have President Biden, and the Speaker of the House McCarthy, and other members of the government who are --I hate to call them puppets-- doing the bidding of globalist investors. They're democratic in that they represent various multinational interests, and they have to pay attention to the House of Saud, to the Koch family, the Walton family, and to the DuPonts.

They have to tend to the needs of BlackRock, Vanguard, and Goldman Sachs. But the chain of command does not include the American people anywhere.

Gail Gage:

Next question. "Given your emphasis on international diplomacy and security issues, how do you see the events of 9/11 as having impacted US foreign policy and relations with other nations and how would you work to address any ongoing repercussions from these events?”

Emanuel Pastreich:

Thank you for the excellent question. So I would first say that I'm not a magician. I don't pretend that if you support me, or even if I were elected, that I'm going to be able to transform a broken, rotten system.

The impact of 9/11 has been profound.

The first being the death of science and the destruction of governance, which means the death of rationality in government. The death of governance extends to international diplomacy and security. Decisions are made based on who gives you the most money. Basically it is “pay to play” in the worst sense.

That means we face a high level conspiracy. The heads of state of all the major countries in the world have bought into this fake narrative. That means that the multinational banks and other global financial players have unbelievable reach around the world.

So that is a profound transformation of the international community.

It's not entirely because of 9/11 that this change took place. It is also a result of technology, of a decadence in our culture that allows the unlimited influence of consumption culture on us. We have ceased being citizens and became consumers.

Gail Gage:

Another question: "As an independent, the public would want to know if you're left, right, neutral or something else?"

Richard Gage:

Yeah. How do you identify?

Gail Gage:

Which party?

Emanuel Pastreich:

Well, I've been more successful with conservatives overall, but my family were all Democrats. I was a Democrat in 1998--a long time ago. I am from what you would call a liberal establishment family. My father went to Yale and he was part of the system, and to a degree so was I then.

When I started to talk about independence, the need to follow the Constitution, the need to produce our own food, and to form independent communities, obviously I was walking away from a big government liberal perspective--and away from the money economy.

My stand on money also appeals to conservatives. Money today is not money at all. It's a liquid ideology that's being floated around. And now they want to force us into digital currencies and to centralize all the banks around the world; the Silicon Valley Bank bankruptcy, and other banks that will collapse, is part of a scheme to make money disappear, and then, lo and behold, the government is going to save you with a digital currency.

Clearly we're not really talking about money anymore. That position gave me appeal with real conservatives, not the fake conservatives of the Republican Party.

So I am not a Bernie Sanders, let us throw money at the problem, sort of guy.

Richard Gage:

Back to the left, right issue. You have the same issue as Robert F. Kennedy. He is coming forward as a presidential candidate, and he's a Democrat, and from a long line of Democrats But he is completely bucking the establishment, the Democratic establishment in calling for truth about Covid-19 and the vaccines. So I am all for him.

Emanuel. How do you feel about his candidacy?

Emanuel Pastreich:

I have read many of his materials. His writings were very helpful to me, and many statements in my speeches were based on information that he was so good as to provide.

I guess my position is a practical one. I would say that we're past that stage of getting out information now. And we are past the stage in which the Democratic Party can play any meaningful role in governance. The Democratic Party is a criminal syndicate. It's largely owned by investors from around the world. It's being used against the American people. And the Republican Party is similar.

20 years ago, we had a few good people in the Democratic Party like Dennis Kucinich, even though it was corrupt. Now, I'd say the Republican Party at least has a few good people, even though it's corrupt.

I have great respect for Robert Kennedy Jr. and we should support him to the degree that we can. But I do not think that we can embrace as our candidate, somebody who's not willing to take on 9/11 or for that matter, to take on Covid-19, as a criminal action.

Covid-19 is not about treatment. It's not about the technical aspects of vaccines. It's about a massive criminal conspiracy to use bio-weapons to kill off tens of millions, hundreds of millions, of people around the world.

We cannot get away with a “mistakes were made” criticism.

I would just ask Mr. Kennedy to please extend his excellent work to openly address what was really was behind Covid-19.

I hope that he would be willing to support a real investigation of 9/11. If he does so I would be happy to support him.

Gail Gage:

New question, "What is your stance on patents, antitrust laws and the state of monopoly law? Also, how can we reverse the growing class inequality domestically?"

Emanuel Pastreich:

Right. Well, let me first say that unlike many politicians, I did not start out as a lawyer. And there are many things I don't know about the law.

I'm not going to pretend to know things that I don't know.

What I do know about patents is that increasingly we have multinational firms buying up patents en masse and then using them to try and stop individuals from using their own know-how.

If you invent something, then some multinational is going to come along and say, “Oh, we owned some patent that we bought that covers what you are doing and we will throw a pile of lawyers at you.”

They buy thousands of patents so that they can claim that if you fry a burger or brush your teeth, that is an infringement on their patent. Patents are not used to protect the rights of the individual citizen to develop his own or her own ideas, but rather as a way to suppress innovation and make us dependent on multinational corporations.

Antitrust obviously originally had a positive meaning, going back to Theodore Roosevelt. A lot of positive reforms were carried out in the name of antitrust. Today antitrust is used in a extremely selective way to batter down the groups that the monopolies do not like.

If you're Google, or Facebook, or Microsoft, blatant antitrust violations don't exist for you. In fact, the blatant monopolies carried out by these corporations are whitewashed as being convenient for the public.

Google is one of the most offensive in that respect. Google’s takeover of Wikipedia, Youtube, and of much of American intelligence through privatization and outsourcing makes it the invisible empire controlling our minds.

Richard Gage:

Give us the names.

Emanuel Pastreich:

I want to recommend Peter Phillip’s book “Giants: The Global Power Elite” which lists the heads of major investment funds around the world.

The book does not list all of the super-rich investors behind the scenes, but it identifies the people who are making the calls on long-term investments for their clients.

Those asset managers are the ones who hired the consulting firms who cooked up, and then directed, operation 9.11 and operation COVID-19.

Let us face facts. The second generation of billionaires and multi-billionaires, the scions of super rich families, are often not that smart. They don't do the thinking and the dirty work themselves. They have teams for intelligence and strategy. We are talking about families like the Sauds, the Waltons, the Rockefellers, the DuPonts, etc.

The responsibility should be traced back to the deep pockets in the end, but at this point we have to focus on those who are making up the strategy.

And I also want to stress, and this point is important, that we cannot say that the government is going to pay for the damages from 9/11 or from Covid-19--even if government officials did the dirty work for the rich and powerful.

Why? Because if the government paying, that means that you are paying. Your tax dollars are going to pay for the mess the rich made, or deficit spending to pay will create massive inflation that will eat up your savings.

Under my administration, the government is not going to pay a penny for 9.11 or COVID-19. The assets of the powerful who set these criminal operations in motion are going to be seized and used to pay.

The people ultimately responsible, when we get to the bottom of it, will not be those in the directorate of operations at the CIA or at Mossad. It's going to be these multi-billionaires who hide behind the investment funds, who hide behind intelligence.

I say, if we want to be serious about 9/11, then we must go for the money.

Richard Gage:

Well, it's been an incredible honor to have you with us, Emanuel. Final thoughts from you, sir. And leave us with some hope here as we face this incredible set of problems we've inherited.

Emanuel Pastreich:

I'm honored to have had this opportunity to talk to you. And the campaign over the last three years has not been about me. It shouldn't be about me. It should be the future of our country and the future of our world.

We have to start by looking ourselves in the mirror.

As I note in “The Treason of the Intellectuals,” I first had to recognize my own mistakes, what I did wrong, before I could go forward and admit to myself that I had let myself be duped, that I had bought into these fairy tales. It took 9/11 to shake me out of my sleep, but it should have been Oklahoma that woke me up.

I should have woken up then because I knew there was something fishy about Oklahoma. But I was still in a fog back then in 1995. So we must be forgiving of those who are still in a fog today, but we will be uncompromising in our demand that they must wake up.

Wake Up the Dead!