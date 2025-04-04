Tonight: Tale of Two Champions — Jake Shields (MMA) vs. Richard Gage (AIA) | (We Held Our Own) | Best Interview Yet!
Jake has 842K followers on X — They Got the Evidence — Now YOU get it!
You’re really going to want to see this 90-minute “Fight-Back” podcast with Jake Shields. It was a free-flowing conversation mostly about the World Trade Center explosive evidence. But I had the opportunity to load the video with more than a hundred supporting photos and videos — so the overall production value is awesome — our best to date! And so is his mega-audience, just short of a million followers on his numerous platforms altogether.
It was definitely worth the 16-hour trip to Las Vegas & back! Gail and I were invited to Jake’s studio for this high-quality podcast interview, so we turned it into our Big Mini-Southwest 9/11 Speaking Tour.
I was not afraid of this 5-time Mixed Martial Arts Champion! After all,
I was a high school wrestler — and a good one.
But since he brought us all the way to Las Vegas and took us to a very nice dinner too, I decided to go easy on him!
I landed a few blows of 9/11 truth. And he landed a few distracting punches — yes, about Israel again — but I only lost my game at the end of this 90-minute bout. See what you think:
But, after all was said and done, at least Gail and I figured out one thing:
“Jake Shields has some explaining to do!”
So, we reported him to Shyam Sunder at the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
All is well, though — he’s not holding it against us.
Israel is America's only really serious enemy. Fighting wars for Israel, against countries that did nothing to threaten the security of the US, cost thousands of American service members' lives, millions of innocent indigenous peoples' lives, and trillions of dollars. Pretending our enemy is our ally has made us despised throughout the world.
When America finally officially recognizes that Zionist Israel is the enemy, they'll find them to be the easiest country in the world to militarily defeat - due to all their "fighting" experience being only against relatively defenseless people, and to their complete lack of integrity and decency.
Richard Gage, Superman!
After 18 years, RG just keeps getting better!
As a 9/11 Victim Family Member I thank you!
Let’s get those bastards!